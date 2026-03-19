$10 Million California Gold Rush Bar Recovered by Treasure Hunter Tommy Thompson on the Market

Eureka Bar—the largest monetary gold ingot recovered from the S.S. Central America shipwreck.

Lost for 130 years, the iconic 64-pound gold “Eureka” bar from the SS Central America returns and is now offered through fractional ownership.

TIBURON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time, fractional ownership shares in the legendary “Eureka Bar,” a 64 lb. California Gold Rush sunken treasure, are being offered by Kagin’s Digital ( https://kagins.digital ), a subsidiary of Kagin’s Inc. located in California.Investors interested in learning more about the offering can view the official brochure by visiting https://kagins.digital/marketing/Kagins-Eureka-Gold-Bar.pdf and https://kagins.digital “The 933.34 troy ounces gold bar, recovered from the famed 1857 shipwreck of the SS Central America, known as the ‘Ship of Gold,’ is widely regarded as the largest surviving gold artifact of the California Gold Rush and one of the most historically significant gold bars ever produced,” stated Dr. Donald Kagin, President of Kagin’s Digital and author of the reference book Private and Pioneer Gold Coins of the United States 1786-1862.Shares in the Eureka Bar will be offered through a digital fractional ownership structure pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, allowing accredited investors to participate in ownership of the historic treasure.The announcement about the Eureka Bar comes amid renewed public attention surrounding the SS Central America treasure following the recent release from prison of treasure hunter Tommy Thompson. His expedition team of scientists and engineers originally recovered the shipwreck in the late 1980s, the most important numismatic recovery in American history.THE SS CENTRAL AMERICAThe SS Central America yielded what Life magazine famously described as the “Greatest Treasure Ever Found.” Valued at more than $100 million, the sunken treasure was initially salvaged between 1988 and 1990 by the Columbus-America Discovery Group led by Thompson, with additional recovery conducted in 2014 by Odyssey Marine Exploration. Much of the treasure was subsequently marketed by the California Gold Marketing Group and Adam Crum of FinestKnown.com.THE EUREKA BARThe “Eureka Bar” was produced in 1857 during the height of the California Gold Rush by San Francisco assayer Augustus Humbert and private coiner John Glover Kellogg. “The massive ingot represents both a monumental Gold Rush artifact and a tangible financial instrument of its era, often described as a monetary document made of gold,” said Dr. Kagin.The bar was privately acquired in 2002 for $8,000,000 as part of a larger transaction involving several ingots and gold coins recovered from the wreck site, setting a record for a numismatic rarity. Today, the Eureka Bar is insured for $10,000,000.FRACTIONAL OWNERSHIP PROCESSINGThe Eureka Bar has now been structured as a $6,500,000 digital fractional offering, with 1,500 shares being offered to members of the Kagin’s Digital community.“While it remains one of the most valuable numismatic items in existence, this structure allows individuals to participate in ownership of an incredibly important California Gold Rush artifact and iconic treasure for an average share price of $4,333,” Dr. Kagin explained.Crum, Managing Partner of National Treasures and widely recognized as one of the foremost authorities on the SS Central America treasure, added: “Over the course of my career, I have handled and sold more than $100 million in SS Central America treasure, including the majority of all the ingots recovered. The Eureka Bar stands alone as the largest California Gold Rush artifact and, in my view, the most important surviving gold bar in the world.”BLOCKCHAIN-SECURED OWNERSHIPOwnership of the Eureka Bar will be offered through fractional shares, allowing accredited investors to participate in one of the most iconic surviving treasures of the California Gold Rush. The offering will be conducted as a securities offering under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933.Through Kagin’s Digital platform, each share is securely recorded using blockchain-based technology, creating a transparent and tamper-proof record of ownership. This digital infrastructure allows fractional shares to be managed efficiently while maintaining the security and provenance expected of a museum-grade historical artifact.ABOUT KAGIN'S DIGITALKagin’s Digital, a subsidiary of Kagin’s Inc., specializes in digital fractional offerings of rare and historic numismatic assets secured through blockchain technology. Visit https://kagins.digital/ or https://www.kagins.com/ to learn more. Kagin's Inc., founded more than 90 years ago, has been associated with numerous historic treasure offerings, including the $10 million Saddle Ridge Hoard, widely recognized as the most valuable buried treasure ever

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