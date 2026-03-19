Celebrity Bodyguard Dustin Folkes Launches 'BUY ONE. GIFT ONE' Initiative Providing Clothing to Homeless Individuals

VYZN Apparel founder Dustin Folkes distributes clothing to an individual experiencing homelessness, demonstrating the brand’s BUY ONE. GIFT ONE. initiative in action.

Former U.S. Marine & celebrity bodyguard Dustin Folkes launches VYZN Apparel BUY ONE. GIFT ONE initiative, providing clothing to veterans & homeless individuals

I’ve spent decades protecting celebrities who built incredible global brands. Now it’s my turn to build something meaningful. With VYZN, every purchase creates something real for someone in need.” — Dustin Folkes

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After decades of operating behind the scenes protecting some of the world’s most recognized names — former U.S. Marine and celebrity bodyguard Dustin Folkes is stepping into a new role: building a brand with purpose.Folkes is the founder of VYZN Apparel , a performance and lifestyle brand built for training, travel, and everyday life. The company is launching its BUY ONE. GIFT ONE. initiative to create direct, real-world impact through every purchase.For every purchase made, VYZN gifts an item to a veteran or individual experiencing homelessness.The initiative is already underway, with items being personally distributed to individuals in need — reinforcing the brand’s commitment to action, not just awareness.VYZN Apparel combines premium, functional gear with a mission-driven model that ensures every purchase carries purpose. By integrating giving directly into each transaction, the brand creates a scalable way to support veterans and those experiencing homelessness — turning everyday purchases into real-world impact for those who need it most.

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