Rolando Villazón Short Film with Corazón Latino and Trees New York

Rolando Villazón, renowned opera tenor and director Rolando Villazón cares for trees

Film is out March 20th to kick off International Day of Forests

These trees give us so much and ask for so little in return. It really is important to notice them, see them, and care for them.” — Rolando Villazón

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **The film will be available on 03/20 in the following accounts: Rolando Villazón’s Instagram: @rolandovillazon; Corazón Latino’s Youtube channel: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jt-n3vVElbg**

The U.S.-based conservation non-profit Corazón Latino will premiere a new short film on urban and community forestry on March 20th via social media. The film was produced by Corazón Latino in collaboration with Trees New York and features internationally renowned opera tenor and director, Rolando Villazón.

Filmed in New York City, the film was shot in September 2025 while Villazón was directing a new production of Bellini’s opera, La Sonnambula at The Metropolitan Opera House, starring Nadine Sierra. Villazón stepped away from rehearsals to join Trees New York and Corazón Latino in caring for some trees just a few blocks away from Lincoln Center.

Corazón Latino led creative development, production, and coordination, bringing together Trees New York, volunteers, and Rolando to tell a compelling story about why trees are so important to us.

Trees New York served as the project’s urban forestry partner, providing on-the-ground expertise about tree care. The collaboration between the two organizations highlights the role of urban trees in shaping neighborhoods, supporting community well-being, and defining the everyday landscape of New York.

To learn more about the importance of urban trees, visit https://storiesoftrees.org.

The short film will premiere on March 20th to kick start the United Nations’ International Day of Forests and will be shared on Corazón Latino’s and Trees New York’s social media and online channels.

Rolando Villazón, star and renowned operatic director and tenor, said:

“I had such a beautiful afternoon with the trees of New York City. In the middle of getting ready to direct La Sonnambula at the Metropolitan Opera, I stepped away from the stage for a little while to help care for some wonderful trees. I came away with a deeper appreciation for how much our urban forest does for us every day. These trees give us so much and ask for so little in return. It really is important to notice them, see them, and care for them.“

Felipe Benítez, executive director and founder of Corazón Latino, said:

"The environmental and urban forestry community is grateful to Rolando for lending his voice, in every sense, to raise awareness globally about the importance of trees and green spaces in our cities. Trees are an integral part of our lives and communities. If we take care of trees, trees will take care of us."

Stacy Whittle, director and writer of the short film, said:

“We’re thrilled to premiere this short film. It was such a joy to have Rolando join us for the afternoon among the trees of New York City. Giving the trees the starring role in this story felt like a true gift. They are silent witnesses to the life unfolding all around us, yet we pass by them every day without noticing. They deserve to be seen as central characters in the human story.”

Nelson Villarrubia, executive director of Trees NY, said:

“Working alongside Rolando Villazon, I was deeply moved by his passion and dedication to caring for our city’s urban forest. Rolando’s commitment is a beautiful reminder of how trees enrich our lives in countless ways. They clean our air, provide us with oxygen, and help lower temperatures, making our city more sustainable. Trees also bring happiness and a sense of calm to our busy streets. Thank you, Rolando, for your kindness and energy, and for shining a light on the essential message that our city trees need our love and care.”

Credits:

Produced by: Corazón Latino

Written and Directed by: Stacy Whittle

Production Team: JPIXX and Dara Brewton

In collaboration with: Trees New York

Featuring: Rolando Villazón

Filmed in: New York City

About Rolando Villazón:

Through his uniquely compelling performances, Rolando Villazón has firmly established himself among the music world’s most critically acclaimed and beloved stars and as one of the leading artistic voices of our day. Celebrated and loved by critics and audiences alike, Villazón’s versatility is unique: in addition to his 25 years in an elite international performance career, he is also a stage director, novelist, artistic director and television/radio presenter. www.rolandovillazon.com

About Corazón Latino:

Corazón Latino is a US-based national nonprofit organization that seeks to generate social, environmental, and conservation initiatives that foster natural resource stewardship through a One Health approach. Corazón Latino mobilizes the passion, love, unity, solidarity, and resources of individuals, communities, organizations, and government entities to advance the common good across the United States, Puerto Rico, and through collaborations around the world. Visit us at www.corazonlatino.us.

About Trees NY:

Trees New York has over 45 years of experience in community tree planting, stewardship and education projects. Since its founding, Trees New York has trained over 13,500 Citizen Pruners and over 9,000 youth in tree care and stewardship. During the last 10 years, we planted over 5,000 trees in underserved communities throughout New York City, including on New York City Housing Authority campuses, school playgrounds, community gardens, and street trees. https://treesny.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.