Governor Stein Celebrates PSA Airlines Headquarters Grand Opening in Charlotte, Highlights Only Passenger Airline Based in NC

Today Governor Josh Stein joined business leaders and elected officials at the grand opening for PSA Airlines’ new headquarters in Charlotte. The new headquarters of the American Airlines subsidiary that operates American Eagle is expected to bring 400 jobs to Mecklenburg County and support more than $228 million in economic output in North Carolina each year.

“North Carolina is First in Flight and the future of flight,” said Governor Josh Stein. “PSA Airlines’ decision to move its headquarters to Charlotte is a testament to North Carolina’s top-tier workforce and strong aviation industry. This investment will create good-paying jobs locally and keep our state connected to the world.”

“PSA Airlines making its home in Charlotte validates our long-standing aerospace legacy and our reputation as a hub for headquarters operations,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We have the connectivity, talent, and business environment that companies need to thrive and we’re proud to welcome them to North Carolina.”

“Charlotte is an aviation-rich talent market and we’re very excited to be here, as we’re already realizing the vast potential it offers,” said Dion Flannery, President and CEO of PSA Airlines. “Our headquarters here represents more than a new home — it’s a long‑term investment in our people, the community and in the economic growth we’re helping drive for North Carolina. Today’s event allows us to celebrate the people and partners who helped make this headquarters possible, and with whom we will continue to partner to generate win-win outcomes not only in the Queen City, but across the state.”

The American Airlines hub at Charlotte Douglas International Airport supports nearly 150,000 jobs and generates more than $30 billion in economic output across the state. In addition to supporting more than $228 million in economic output annually, PSA’s new headquarters in Charlotte is expected to generate $10 million in state and local tax revenues each year.

More than 400 aerospace companies call North Carolina home. Last week, GE Aerospace announced it will invest $160 million across four North Carolina facilities, adding hundreds of new jobs to the company’s 2,000 employees statewide. In November, Governor Stein shared the aircraft engine manufacturer will invest nearly $53 million in West Jefferson, bringing 44 new jobs to Ashe County. Last year, the Governor announced the largest job announcement in North Carolina history: JetZero, a startup aviation company, will invest more than $4.7 billion in Greensboro to build its first commercial airplane manufacturing facility at the Piedmont Triad International Airport, creating more than 14,560 jobs in Guilford County by 2063.

