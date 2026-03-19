In Charlotte, Governor Stein Calls for Law Enforcement Raises

Today Governor Josh Stein joined law enforcement officials at Central Piedmont Community College to highlight the urgent need to fund public safety priorities included in his proposed Critical Needs Budget.

“When our heroes are putting their lives on the line to serve and protect us, we must be just as committed to supporting them,” said Governor Josh Stein. “My Critical Needs Budget invests in the people who keep North Carolinians safe by raising pay for troopers, correctional officers, and other state public safety professionals and ensuring agencies like the SBI and Department of Adult Correction have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively.”

"My fellow troopers work long hours, face dangerous situations, and make tremendous sacrifices to keep North Carolina’s roads safe. But like many law enforcement agencies across the state and country, we are facing real challenges when it comes to recruiting and retaining the next generation of troopers,” said State Highway Patrol Trooper Whit Efird. “To continue attracting qualified, dedicated individuals who are willing to answer this calling, we must ensure that our compensation reflects both the responsibility of the job and the value our troopers bring to the people of North Carolina."

“The State Bureau of Investigation works every day to investigate some of the most serious crimes in our state — whether that’s drug trafficking, child abuse, financial crimes, or human trafficking. We stand ready to support every law enforcement agency in this state in delivering justice for victims of crimes and stopping crimes from occurring in the first place,” said Brent Culbertson, Chief of Staff of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. “Our caseload has gone up, and our budget has not increased to match new demands. I thank Governor Stein for including the SBI in the Critical Needs Budget so that we can keep working to keep people safe.”

Earlier this month, Governor Stein called on the General Assembly to pass a $1.4 billion Critical Needs Budget that addresses North Carolina’s most urgent needs while lawmakers continue to work on a comprehensive state budget. The proposal includes $211 million to make public safety careers more competitive and ensure agencies have the personnel needed to keep all North Carolinians safe. This budget calls for a 6.5% raise for juvenile court counselors and probation and parole officers and a 10% raise for correctional officers, law enforcement officers, and youth counselors. It also includes a 10% pay increase for nurses and behavioral health technicians across all state‑run facilities, helping strengthen mental health services and promote public safety.

The Critical Needs Budget would also support stabilizing operations for the Department of Adult Correction and the State Bureau of Investigation, two agencies facing rising demands for their services. North Carolina ranks 49th in starting salaries for state troopers and correctional officers.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s budget proposal.