Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Announces Exclusive 48-Hour Ticket Presale with Early Bird Pricing

Guests arriving at the Wine Fest with commemorative glass in hand Summer fun with friends at the Hudson Valley Wine Fest

The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is thrilled to announce an exclusive 48-hour ticket presale event with early bird prices.

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival has announced a 48-hour ticket presale offering early bird pricing for its upcoming event. The presale provides an opportunity for attendees to purchase tickets in advance at reduced rates, with discounts of up to 50% off standard pricing.The 25th annual festival will take place on September 12th and 13th at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York.Event Details:Festival Dates: September 12th and 13thLocation: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NYPresale Dates: April 1st and April 2ndAbout the Presale:The presale will run for 48 hours, beginning April 1st at 12:01 a.m. and ending April 2nd at 11:59 p.m. During this time, tickets will be available at early bird pricing levels. This presale period is held annually and is typically the first opportunity for the public to purchase tickets for the event.Festival Overview:The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival marks its 25th year in 2026. The event brings together wineries, distilleries, cideries, breweries, food vendors, and artisans from New York State and beyond.Attendees can expect a range of offerings, including:-A 25th anniversary celebration recognizing the festival’s history and continued growth-New York wineries, distilleries, and cideries offering samples of their products-A selection of gourmet foods from regional vendors-Fine arts and crafts from local and visiting artisans-Live stage demonstrations featuring chefs, beverage professionals, and industry experts-A beer tent featuring New York breweries-Food trucks representing a variety of cuisines-Live music, games, and general event programming throughout the weekendFor additional information or to purchase tickets, visit hudsonvalleywinefest.com.

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