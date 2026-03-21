Why Homeowners Need Pre‑Storm Roof Readiness For Florida’s 2026 Rainy Season Now

John Keller Roofing urges Central Florida homeowners to schedule spring roof inspections before peak storm season begins.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March is the right time for Florida homeowners to think about their roofs. The rainy season usually begins in late May or early June, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent thunderstorms. That gives homeowners a narrow window, starting now, to find and fix small, inexpensive roof problems before they become big, expensive ones. John Keller Roofing is encouraging homeowners to take action this spring.Weather forecasters expect Florida’s 2026 rainy season to follow typical seasonal patterns. For roofs , repeated rain and heat are a serious test. Even a roof that looks okay from the ground can have small, weak spots that let water in once the storms arrive. Rainy season roof prep is not just a good idea; it’s one of the smartest things a homeowner can do before summer.“Florida homeowners don’t always realize how quickly small roof issues can turn into major storm‑season problems,” says John Keller of John Keller Roofing. “A simple inspection in early spring can save thousands in damage and give families real peace of mind before the heavy rains arrive.”Some of the most common roof issues include loose or lifted shingles that might allow water to seep underneath during a storm. Cracked roof tiles can let in moisture. Gaps in flashing — the metal strips around chimneys, vents, and roof edges — are a frequent source of leaks. Clogged roof valleys trap water instead of directing it away. Moisture that gets inside a home can lead to mold, damaged ceilings, ruined insulation, and structural problems. Once heavy rains start, roof damage prevention becomes harder and more costly. Early spring roof maintenance is the way to stay ahead of these risks.John Keller Roofing’s team brings years of experience working with Florida weather and knows where seasonal roof damage can start. Once the rainy season begins, roofing contractors get busy fast. Homeowners who book a home protection inspection in March or April are much more likely to get it completed in time.Florida homeowners are encouraged to schedule their spring roof inspection as soon as possible. To learn more about John Keller Roofing or schedule a free inspection, visit their website at www.cflroofer.com or call (407) 332-0345.

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