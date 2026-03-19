Another one: CBH Homes launches Waverly Park in Middleton, its third opening this year

CBH Homes launched their third new community this year, Waverly Park in Middleton, Idaho. Tour beautifully, professionally designed CBH Homes in Waverly Place in Middleton Idaho.

MIDDLETON, ID, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes isn’t slowing down in 2026. The Idaho-based builder has launched its third new community of the year, opening Waverly Park in Middleton as more buyers look west for new homes and small-town living. The launch provides a beautiful community as an option for the growing demand in housing, where buyers are seeking space, value, and access to outdoor amenities.Located in the heart of Middleton, Waverly Park offers a collection of professionally designed new homes with modern floorplans and stylish finishes. The community pairs thoughtful home design with everything people love about the area — small-town charm, wide open spaces, and quick access to the Boise River and nearby foothills.Featuring a variety of thoughtfully designed floorplans, Waverly Park delivers homes that meet the needs of today’s buyers. Each home in Waverly Park is designed to elevate everyday living with:Open-concept floorplansModern kitchens with stylish finishesEnergy-efficient featuresFlexible living spacesThoughtful design throughoutAs interest in homes in Middleton, Idaho continues to grow, Waverly Park is already seeing strong demand, with homes moving quickly as buyers look to secure new construction opportunities.To celebrate the official launch, CBH Homes held the Waverly Park Grand Opening Event and Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, March 19, 2026.Guests enjoyed free food, tours of beautifully designed homes, met the CBH Homes team, and experienced firsthand what makes Waverly Park stand out among new homes for sale in Middleton. The event will highlight the community’s inviting atmosphere and showcase the quality and innovation behind every CBH home.Homes at Waverly Park are available now and feature CBH’s self-guided tour option, Tour Now. Explore available floorplans and learn more about these new construction homes in Middleton, Idaho by visiting https://cbhhomes.com/communities/middleton/waverly-park/ About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #17 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners and counting. Visit cbhhomes.com.

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