The Government will further reduce duties and mitigate the increase in the prices of petroleum products

SLOVENIA, March 18 - As a result of this intervention, the price increase will be significantly lower, amounting to approximately 12 cents for diesel and fuel oil and slightly lower for petrol.

As explained by the Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy, Bojan Kumer, at today’s press conference, the conflict in the Middle East is not calming down. In recent days, the price of oil has risen above 100 dollars a barrel, which is also reflected in European markets.

Therefore, the Government is taking active measures to protect residents from major price shocks. It will use Monday’s regular adjustment of the retail price of petroleum products to reduce the excise duties on diesel and fuel oil for the next 14 days to the lowest possible level still allowed by European Union legislation and the Excise Duty Act, respectively. At the same time, it will mitigate the impact of the CO2 duty with a temporary and extraordinary measure. It will also reduce the excise duty on petrol.

"In this way, we will mitigate the impact of global price increases on final prices to the greatest extent possible. Despite the unfavourable conditions on global markets, the Government’s measures will result in significantly lower price increases than they would otherwise be," said Minister Kumer.

As mentioned, without this intervention in duties, there would be a price increase of approximately 26 cents per litre for diesel and fuel oil, and a price increase of approximately 18 cents per litre for petrol. However, as a result of this intervention in duties, the price increase will be significantly lower, amounting to approximately 12 cents for fuel oil and diesel; the price increase for petrol will be slightly lower.

The Government would like to inform the public about this in a timely and transparent manner. Furthermore, it would like to responsibly inform the public about the conditions that affect our everyday lives.

Minister Kumer called on oil companies to do everything in their power to ensure an uninterrupted and sufficient supply of fuel at service stations in the entire country. "The reason for caution remains; there is no reason for panic," he emphasised.

The Minister of Finance, Klemen Boštjančič, reminded that prices in Slovenia will remain among the lowest in the region even after Tuesday’s increase. It is also important that there is enough fuel in Slovenia and that extensive oil reserves are physically located in Slovenia.

In light of the increased visits of foreign nationals to service stations near the state borders, he explained that European rules do not allow for restricting or prohibiting foreign nationals from filling up with energy products at service stations. A restriction could be introduced only for all citizens, which the Government does not want to do, as extensive agricultural work is underway at this time.

However, the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia has been very active and has already warned neighbouring countries, among other things, to tighten control over the import of fuel from Slovenia into their countries, in accordance with excise duty legislation.