Press release following the meeting of the National Security Council Secretariat

SLOVENIA, March 18 - He emphasised that only information agreed on the basis of the SSNAV conclusions is being presented, and that its publication does not jeopardise the intensive investigation currently under way in Slovenia and abroad.

The SSNAV examined a report by the Director of the Slovenian Intelligence and Security Agency (SISA) on direct foreign interference in elections in the Republic of Slovenia. According to the Director of SISA, such activities were allegedly carried out at the behest of persons from Slovenia. He also presented certain specific operational findings shedding light on the activities of foreign actors, namely representatives of the company Black Cube, in the Republic of Slovenia.

"According to information available to date, representatives of Black Cube have stayed in Slovenia on four occasions over the past six months. In one case, referring to 11 December 2025, it was established that, upon leaving the hotel and during transport to Brnik Airport, they made an extended stop on Trstenjakova Street in Ljubljana. The passengers were three representatives of Black Cube, namely Giora Eiland, Liron Tzur and Dan Zorella. There is also a fourth person abroad whose identity cannot yet be disclosed due to the interests of the investigation," explained Volk, State Secretary for National and International Security.

He further stressed that Black Cube’s operations in Slovenia follow its established methods of operation, which the company has already used in other countries. These include recruiting individuals through false profiles, most often on LinkedIn, gathering information through operatives using false identities and altered appearances, and organising in-person meetings in public places, hotels and restaurants abroad. Once the objective has been achieved, the websites of fictitious companies are deleted and communication channels discontinued. It is also characteristic that manipulated content is published at a pre-planned time at the request of the client, in this case ahead of elections.

According to the State Secretary, the aim of such activities is political discrediting, which may pose a serious threat to national security and affect democratic electoral processes. At the same time, he concluded by stating that, in his assessment, elections in Slovenia are not currently under threat.

State Secretary Volk particularly commended the work of SISA and the Police, which acted extremely effectively within their respective competences, and also expressed his gratitude to international partners for their swift response and the assistance provided.