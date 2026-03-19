Hestia Insight Deploys Impact-O The AI Engine Designed to Cut Legal Compliance Cost and Automate Corporate Communication

Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC: HSTA)today announced it will soon deploy Impact-O, an AI-powered engine engineered to modernize the corporate communications lifecycle

Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB:HSTA)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC: HSTA), a developer of specialized AI business solutions, today announced it will soon deploy Impact-O, an AI-powered engine engineered to modernize the corporate communications lifecycle. By integrating automated drafting with a sophisticated regulatory compliance checker, Impact-O is designed to significantly reduce the time and capital traditionally required for public company disclosures.Optimizing Corporate Governance in Capital MarketsPublic companies currently navigate a rigorous and costly process to ensure routine press releases meet Regulation FD and other SEC transparency requirements. This often involves high-frequency reliance on outside counsel, with legal fees frequently exceeding $500 per hour for routine oversight.Impact-O addresses these structural inefficiencies by providing a "compliance-first" workflow that flags potential regulatory risks before they reach expensive human review, ensuring that communication is both rapid and accurate.Efficiency and Value: The Impact-O AdvantageUpon full deployment, the platform will transform the standard "draft-and-review" cycle into a streamlined digital process:• Strategic Drafting: Utilizing proprietary AI models, Impact-O generates professional, investor-ready drafts in minutes, tailored to specific corporate milestones.• Integrated Compliance Shield: The system acts as a first-line defense, identifying non-compliant language and regulatory sensitivities. This allows internal teams to resolve issues early, minimizing billable attorney hours and reducing the risk of disclosure errors.• Precision Analytics: Beyond content creation, the platform provides granular reach estimation and distribution tracking, allowing management to quantify the return on investment for every announcement.Strategic Integration and Market Reach"The current model for corporate messaging is ripe for optimization," stated the Hestia Insight leadership team. "With the upcoming rollout of Impact-O, we are providing public companies with a tool that respects both the speed of the modern market and the strictures of legal compliance. Our goal is to shift the focus from administrative bottlenecks to strategic value creation."Hestia Insight is currently in active discussions with major news release distribution networks to integrate Impact-O’s capabilities directly into their existing client portals. This "infrastructure-first" approach aims to make Impact-O a standard utility for publicly traded entities seeking to contain costs without compromising on regulatory integrity.About Hestia Insight IncHestia Insight Inc. is an AI-driven capital markets advisory and consulting firm focused on helping emerging growth companies strengthen their market position, streamline operations, and scale efficiently. The company develops AI applications designed to support public and private companies with tasks such as investor communications, regulatory-aligned content creation, and strategic decision-making. Hestia provides comprehensive capital markets support—ranging from pre-raise planning and market analysis to investor materials, financial modeling, and fractional C-suite advisory. Through its subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., the company engages in capital market activities and selective strategic partnerships that complement its AI solutions. Hestia Insight continues to expand across industries, focusing on tools and advisory services that reduce cost, accelerate execution, and improve access to high-quality capital markets resources. For more information about Hestia Insight, please visit the Company’s website: www.hestiainsight.comFacebook: Hestia Insight Inc.LinkedIn: Hestia Insight Inc.Twitter: @HestiaInsightHestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov Safe Harbor ProvisionThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.Investor Relations Contact:Tel: 516.212.0727Email: corp@hestiainsight.com

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