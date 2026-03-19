GRAChIE Names Katie Goulette as New Executive Director; Announces Transition of Tara Cramer to Velatura Leadership Role

Goulette brings 14 years of experience to the role; Cramer remains on GRAChIE Board, will continue advancing network capabilities through Velatura leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgia Regional Academic Community Health Information Exchange (GRAChIE), part of the Velatura network, today announced the appointment of Katie Goulette, MHA, as Executive Director, following a unanimous vote by the GRAChIE Board of Directors at its most recent meeting.After 14 years leading GRAChIE, Tara Cramer is stepping fully into her role as Senior Vice President of Data Innovation at Velatura, a position she held concurrently alongside her GRAChIE responsibilities since the organization’s affiliation into the Velatura network in January 2022. With this transition, Goulette will assume the Executive Director role. Cramer will remain closely connected to GRAChIE through continued service on its Board of Directors.“Tara’s 14 years of leadership built something enduring – the relationships, the infrastructure and the community trust that define GRAChIE today,” said Dr. David J. Fallaw, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer at Wellstar Health System, Professor of Medicine in Internal Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia, and Board Chair of GRAChIE. “We are grateful that her expertise and commitment to this network are not going away. In her new role at Velatura, she will be driving the very innovations that will strengthen GRAChIE’s capabilities for years to come. We are equally excited to have a leader of Goulette’s caliber and experience join us as our next Executive Director. She brings deep, hands-on experience in health data exchange and a genuine dedication to the communities this network serves. I look forward to supporting her from my role on the Board.”Goulette brings 14 years of progressive experience at the intersection of clinical operations and health data exchange. She began her career at Ascension, one of the nation’s largest health systems, where she rapidly advanced through a series of leadership roles spanning analytics, clinical quality and health information exchange, developing a deep understanding of both the clinical and technical dimensions of interoperability. She ultimately served as a national role as a technology specialist and interoperability product owner overseeing state and public HIE strategy.In 2022, she joined the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), Michigan’s statewide health information exchange, where she led Product & Program teams for the organization and deepened her expertise on both sides of the network, from the strategic and operational needs of participants to the technical infrastructure that supports them. She joined Velatura in 2025 as the Executive Vice President of Operations, overseeing market coverage and interoperability initiatives, with a particular focus on the Missouri market, where Velatura has successfully expanded platform capabilities and infrastructure. In her new role as Executive Director of GRAChIE, she will continue in her EVP capacity and expand her market oversight to include Georgia.“I am honored to serve this community and to build on the extraordinary foundation that has been established here,” said Goulette. “GRAChIE’s strength comes from the trust its participants have placed in this network over many years. I look forward to earning that same trust, listening carefully to what this community needs, and working alongside the Velatura team to advance the capabilities that support the important work our participants do every day.”In her full-time capacity as Senior Vice President of Data Innovation, Cramer will lead product and innovation efforts across Velatura, working with development teams, supporting HIE platform customers, and collaborating with Velatura’s Chief AI Officer to advance new capabilities—including the FHIR-based enhancements currently being rolled out across GRAChIE and Velatura’s other markets.“This transition allows me to focus entirely on the innovation work that I believe will most directly benefit GRAChIE and its participants,” said Cramer. “I am deeply proud of what this community has built together, and I look forward to continuing to serve it through the technology we are developing at Velatura and through my continued involvement on the Board.”Goulette’s appointment comes as Velatura is rolling out enhanced FHIR-based capabilities across its markets, including Georgia, designed to strengthen alignment with federal interoperability requirements, deepen integration with national networks, and modernize the data exchange infrastructure GRAChIE participants depend on.“GRAChIE is in excellent hands – and that has always been true,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, CEO of Velatura. “Over the past 14 years, Tara built something remarkable and Katie is exactly the right person to carry it forward. With more than a decade of experience spanning clinical operations, health information exchange and national interoperability strategy, Katie brings a depth of perspective that is genuinely rare: she understands this work from every angle. We are excited to see what this community accomplishes together.”Goulette will be introduced to the GRAChIE participant community at a virtual town hall on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Participants and partners are encouraged to register here to meet the new Executive Director, hear directly from her and get a first look at upcoming platform enhancements.

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