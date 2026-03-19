EnergyPrint and Wiegmann Associates Form Joint Venture to Deliver Performance-Based Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Working through Wiegmann, we will be doing much more than simply measuring results and advising clients – we will offer to design, install, and continuously re-commission efficiency measures.” — Wade Smith, EnergyPrint CEO

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnergyPrint, Inc. , a St. Paul energy analytics software company, has formed a joint venture with Wiegmann Associates , a national design-build contractor specializing in commercial building efficiency. This partnership enables Wiegmann to monitor project performance in real time using EnergyPrint’s AI-enabled continuous re-commissioning software.Through this joint venture, EnergyPrint will offer Wiegmann’s design-build efficiency upgrades to its existing clients at “net-zero” prices, meaning efficiency projects are funded through energy savings. EnergyPrint analytics reports ensure that projected savings exceed the monthly amortization of project costs, allowing efficiency improvements to generate positive cash flow without requiring up-front investment.Wiegmann CEO Gerry Wiegmann explained the synergy behind the venture: “We always project savings to our customers. This venture with EnergyPrint will verify results at the utility meter and use new AI software to monitor HVAC system performance in real time. This will assure savings are persistent, continuously re-commissioning our client’s buildings.”Wade Smith, CEO of EnergyPrint, added, “EnergyPrint has been advising our customers for 15 years, whose average second year savings has been 12.7%. Now, working through Wiegmann, we will be doing much more than simply measuring results and advising clients – we will offer to design, install, and continuously re-commission efficiency measures.”If you are interested in exploring the feasibility of “net-zero” cost energy efficiency upgrades in your buildings, please get in touch EnergyPrint developed its utility data analytics platform in 2009 along with the building professionals who became its first clients. Today, EnergyPrint’s solutions are setting the standard for monetizing energy savings. They work directly with utility companies and custom-built in-house AI solutions to gather, input, and validate data. This administrative solution significantly reduces time and engineering expenses for building owners and the professionals who serve them. EnergyPrint seamlessly integrates its data services and web application into customers’ businesses, powering solutions that reduce the energy footprint of commercial buildings across North America. EnergyPrint is an ENERGY STARpartner.Wiegmann Associates has focused on innovative, energy-saving and cost-effective HVAC solutions since 1995. Today, Wiegmann is one of the industry’s premier national design-build mechanical contractors and an expert in value engineering. They know how to engineer and construct HVAC systems whose price and performance they can guarantee. Over the years, Wiegmann has saved clients in 42 states millions of dollars, both in first-cost expenses and in energy consumption, which reduces operating costs year over year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.