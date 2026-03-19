Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: March 19, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Prestigious National Recognition for Emergency Bridge Projects NYSDOT Wins "Owner of the Year" Award for Rapid Response Following 2024 Bridge Strike and 2023 Flash Floods New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the Department has been honored with the 2026 Owner of the Year Award by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) and National Steel Bridge Alliance (NSBA) for using innovative approaches to accelerate critical infrastructure projects ahead of schedule in Hamilton and Saratoga Counties. Known as the Prize Bridge Awards, the biennial awards from the AISC and NSBA are among the highest honors in the steel construction industry and recognize projects that demonstrate outstanding aesthetics, economy, and structural innovation. NYSDOT was honored as an extraordinary bridge owner whose vision and dedication to the public help keep America moving. “This recognition is a testament to the talent, dedication, and 'can-do' spirit of the professional staff on the NYS Department of Transportation’s team," Commissioner Dominguez said. "From bridge strikes in the Capital Region to catastrophic flooding in the Adirondacks, our team members work tirelessly to restore traffic and critical infrastructure —safely and quickly—with modern and resilient structures along these vital corridors within New York State. This award belongs to the hardworking individuals at NYSDOT who prioritize the safety and mobility of New Yorkers every single day." The award highlights the Department of Transportation’s rapid response to the June 11, 2024 Riverview Road Bridge strike, where a trailered excavator traveling southbound on Interstate 87 struck the Saratoga County overpass that connects the Towns of Halfmoon and Clifton Park, causing damage that required immediate closure and a two-mile detour. Work on the bridge commenced immediately and a temporary repair that restored mobility via alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal was completed by January 2025. The bridge’s full replacement was originally slated for 2028 but has been accelerated by more than two years. A contract was awarded in the fall of 2025 and work on the new structure will begin this spring. The Department was also lauded for its expert handling of the July 10, 2023 flash floods that necessitated the replacement of the Route 28N Bridge over Fishing Brook, a critical piece of infrastructure for the remote Town of Long Lake. Crews designed and installed a temporary modular steel truss bridge directly over the damaged structure and opened a temporary crossing on July 28, 2023, just 18 days after the flood—masterfully bypassing a grueling 80-mile detour during peak tourist season. The contractor worked through the summer to complete a new, permanent bridge by October 27, 2023, days before the season’s first snowfall on Halloween. The Department was commended for its close collaboration with a fabricator to repurpose Department-owned materials, facilitating the structure’s quick replacement. “The New York State Department of Transportation provided a vital model for DOTs responding to critical situations,” AISC Vice President Brandon Chavel, PE, PhD. said. “Whether implementing cost-effective shoring systems at Riverview Road or deploying rapid-response steel trusses in Long Lake, the NYSDOT team displays outstanding in-house capabilities.” About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, Capital Region X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###