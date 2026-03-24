Storage Star Expands Chicago Presence with Three New Neighborhood Storage Locations

Interior of Storage Star on N. McCormick Blvd

Emerging leader brings a technology-forward, customer-first storage experience to communities across Chicago

SACRAMENTO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storage Star, a national self-storage operator known for modern facilities and a service-driven approach, has expanded into the Midwest with three new locations in Chicago , serving residents and businesses across the city.“Chicago is a dynamic market with a lot of residential movement and small business activity, so storage isn’t just convenient—it’s often necessary,” said Matt Garibaldi, CEO of Storage Star. “We’re proud to bring Storage Star’s convenient solutions and an elevated level of service to residents and businesses throughout the city.”The new locations are positioned along key corridors across Chicago, including North McCormick Boulevard, West Washington Boulevard, and West 111th Street. Together, they provide convenient storage access for residents and businesses in neighborhoods including West Ridge, Arcadia Terrace, Lincolnwood, and Budlong Woods on the North Side; Fulton Market and the West Loop near downtown; and Mount Greenwood, Morgan Park, Merrionette Park, and nearby Oak Lawn on the city’s Far South Side.Rather than focusing solely on storage units, Storage Star has built its brand around improving the traditional storage experience. As the company expands into neighborhoods across Chicago, it will bring the same customer-first approach and technology-driven convenience that have helped drive its growth nationwide.Key differentiators include:• Customer-First Service: Storage Star prioritizes real human support alongside digital tools, ensuring customers receive helpful guidance whether they are renting a unit online or speaking with a local team member.• Technology-Driven Convenience: From online reservations to streamlined rental experiences, Storage Star focuses on removing friction from the storage process so customers can quickly find and rent space.• Flexible Solutions for Modern Living: The company serves a wide range of customers, from apartment residents and college students to contractors and small businesses, offering storage solutions designed to adapt to changing needs.• Community-Focused Approach: Storage Star aims to be more than just a storage provider by building relationships with the neighborhoods it serves and supporting local communities.“Storage is often needed during life transitions —moves, renovations, growing families, or business changes,” said David Decker, COO of Storage Star. “Our goal is to make those moments easier by offering reliable storage backed by strong service and user-friendly technology.”The Chicago expansion reflects Storage Star’s continued investment in major metropolitan markets while strengthening its national portfolio of storage properties.

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