The Future of Dining May Not Be Restaurants: Supper at Home Hits 22M Views and Sparks a Global Home-Dining Revolution

Supper at Home reaches 22.15 million YouTube views in just 5 months — top 0.0001% of all food channels ever Chef Adam Robles preparing an authentic Italian dinner for Supper at Home guests + live booking screen Crispy Italian arancini balls served at a Supper at Home private home dining event

22M YouTube views in just 5 months. California now fully legal. MEHKO template sent to all 50 states. 9 AI patents filed. Supper at Home is redefining dining.

The future of dining may not be restaurants. It’s real people sharing real meals in real homes — powered by AI that makes it safer, more accessible, and more profitable than ever before.” — Paul J. Gerstenberger, Founder & CEO, Supper at Home, Inc.

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For thousands of years, people gathered in homes to share meals around the family table. Restaurants as we know them have only existed for about 200 years. Now, the world is rapidly moving back to where dining began — in homes — and Supper at Home is at the center of that shift.As USA Today reported today in “Food prices too high to stomach? Home-cooked meals are having a moment,” soaring restaurant and delivery costs are pushing Americans to cancel subscriptions and return to home cooking to save money. Supper at Home is capitalizing on this exact trend: the first AI-powered platform turning verified home kitchens into legal private restaurants has reached 22.15 million YouTube views in only five months, placing it in the top 0.0001% of all food channels in YouTube history.This reflects a broader cultural change. Just as people once said they would “never get into a stranger’s car” until Uber and Lyft proved it safe, and “never let a stranger stay in my home” until Airbnb made it trustworthy, Supper at Home is creating the same safe, technology-enabled leap for dining. Guests now enjoy authentic, multi-course meals in private home dining rooms with hosts they can trust through AI verification.Since the last major coverage, the platform has expanded significantly:California is now fully legal for home-based suppersWashington state is on the verge of passing SB 5605 (expected Q2 2026)The company’s MEHKO Regulation Template has been sent to all 50 statesSupper at Home is filing an omnibus non-provisional patent + PCT covering all nine of its AI systems“The future of dining may not be restaurants,” said Paul J. Gerstenberger, Founder & CEO of Supper at Home. “It’s real people sharing real meals in real homes — powered by AI that makes it safer, more accessible, and more practical than ever before.”Passionate home cooks keep 93% of revenue and can earn $50,000 to $200,000+ per year working part-time. Many are upgrading their homes or lifestyle while doing what they love: cooking for people.With organic signups globally, Supper at Home is proving that the shared-economy dining model works at scale. At this same early stage, both Uber and Airbnb were barely surviving with only a few hundred users and listings while fighting to stay alive. In contrast, Supper at Home has already scaled to 1,800+ signups and rising daily, 22 million YouTube views and rising daily, organic growth into many countries worldwide, now available in 22 languages, full legalization in 10 states, with Washington coming any day, a MEHKO template sent to all 50 states, and 9 AI patents filed — while attracting significant inbound interest from major global players.MEHKO Template Sent to All 50 StatesThe company’s turn-key Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) Regulation Template is now the model states are using to legalize home dining without adding inspectors or infrastructure costs. The template includes patent-pending AI for remote Zoom inspections — allowing health departments to review kitchens in real time from their offices with instant AI suggestions for compliance.California is already fully legal. Washington is expected to follow soon. Multiple other states are actively reviewing the template.Nine AI Patents Advancing to Full ProtectionSupper at Home is filing an omnibus non-provisional patent + PCT covering all nine of its proprietary AI systems, including automated compliance verification, home verification protocol with AI image analysis, real-time multilingual navigation, host-diner matching, and eco-tracking that reduces waste and emissions by 15–20% per meal.About Supper at Home, Inc.Supper at Home is the world’s first AI-powered marketplace connecting verified home cooks with diners for authentic private multi-course meals. Launched in April 2025, the platform has achieved growth and is expanding across the United States and internationally.For more information or to become a host or diner, visit www.supperathome.com or follow @SupperAtHome on YouTube.Media ContactPress OfficeSupper at Home, Inc.Admin@supperathome.com

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