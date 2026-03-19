Gila River Resorts & Casinos Unveils Final Chapter of Its Winter Vegas Residency at Wild Horse Pass Resort and Casino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After igniting the stage with January’s sold-out, high-voltage performance by 50 Cent and February’s sold-out 88 by Robin Thicke supper club shows, Gila River Resorts & Casinos is turning the page to a powerful and high-energy final act.March welcomes a star-studded weekend lineup featuring powerhouse performances from Waka Flocka Flame, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz and the iconic Snoop Dogg. The highly anticipated performances will bring the electrifying spirit of Las Vegas nightlife to Arizona, transforming The Showroom into a high-energy entertainment experience where iconic hip-hop and R&B collide with cutting-edge production.The March finale is co-produced by Matthew Gavin of Capture Studio Group and Dustin Drai, bringing the legacy and energy of Drai’s Nightlife — a brand that has defined Las Vegas entertainment for more than three decades — to Gila River Resorts & Casinos for this special residency experience.Across two unforgettable evenings, fans will experience an explosive lineup performing their biggest hits and fan favorites, delivering a night packed with high-energy performances and an unparalleled energy that has defined each chapter of the Vegas residency at Gila River Wild Horse Pass.“We created this residency series to bring a new caliber of entertainment to Arizona,” said Dominic Orozco, President and CMO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “Bringing top-tier artists like Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka Flame, Trey Songz, and 2 Chainz to the stage is the perfect way to close out this incredible residency. We’re excited to give our guests a world-class experience that rivals the energy and spectacle of Las Vegas.”Together, the performances will close out a bold three-month run that reimagines the Vegas residency experience in the heart of Arizona. Stay tuned for outdoor Summertime events that will be announced in the near future beginning in June,Tickets are available at www.PlayAtGila.com Event DetailsMarch 21 and 22Wild Horse Pass Resort & CasinoMedia Contact:Janell Barrett-Jones / The Scarlet Agency / JBJ@TheScarletAgency.com / 917.512.3055

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