GBAC Launches QSI Framework to Address Post-Quantum and AI Risk in Global Islamic Capital Markets

Concept visual illustrating QSI governance for Islamic capital markets, blending premium Islamic architecture, exchange infrastructure, tokenized sukuk, and post-quantum resilience. Concept visual showing AI-mediated Shari’ah audit, sukuk governance, and institutional oversight in a modern Islamic capital-markets setting. Concept visual showing sovereign-level Islamic finance governance, tokenized sukuk oversight, and Shari'ah audit controls in a premium boardroom setting.

Framework helps boards, asset managers, banks and Shari'ah leaders align legacy controls with tokenized sukuk, AI oversight and post-quantum transition risk.

The next era of Islamic finance will be defined not only by growth, but by whether boards govern digital trust, resilience and fiduciary risk with discipline.” — Prof. Yusuf Azizullah, CEO of GBAC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Board Advisors Corp. (GBAC) and BoardroomEducation.com today announced the Islamic finance application of the Quantum Strategic Intelligence (QSI) framework, a governance architecture designed to help boards, asset managers, index providers, banks, Shari’ah governance leaders and sovereign institutions address post-quantum, artificial intelligence and tokenized-market risk.The announcement comes as the Islamic financial services industry continues to expand in scale, sophistication and global relevance. According to the Islamic Financial Services Board, the industry reached approximately USD 3.88 trillion in 2024. Separately, the ICD-LSEG Islamic Finance Development Report projected that Islamic finance could grow to USD 7.5 trillion in total global assets by 2028.GBAC said that growth is increasingly colliding with a structural governance issue: the accumulation of what the firm describes as toxic cryptographic debt, or the widening gap between legacy public-key environments and the emerging realities of quantum-capable decryption, machine-driven financial decision systems and always-on digital markets.In the firm’s view, this is no longer simply a cybersecurity modernization issue. For Islamic finance, it increasingly intersects with fiduciary stewardship, Shari’ah governance, digital trust, benchmark integrity, custody resilience and the protection of wealth.The QSI framework, architected by Prof. Yusuf Azizullah, is described by GBAC as a Quantum Bridge connecting legacy governance structures with the physics-based realities now shaping cyber resilience, AI oversight, tokenized assets and digital financial infrastructure.GBAC said the framework is intended to complement, not replace, governance environments informed by AAOIFI standards, IFSB principles, board oversight structures and institutional risk frameworks. Its purpose is to provide an additional governance layer for boards and investment institutions as Islamic capital markets move toward more digitally native issuance, settlement and screening models.“Islamic finance requires governance that is both mathematically defensible and spiritually serious in the quantum era,” said Prof. Yusuf Azizullah, CEO of Global Board Advisors Corp. “The Quantum Bridge is designed to help institutions align fiduciary oversight, technical resilience and trust obligations before digital fragility becomes a balance-sheet issue.”According to GBAC, the framework has immediate relevance across several market segments.For asset managers and fund sponsors, QSI is intended to strengthen the governance architecture around Shari’ah-compliant portfolios, model-enabled screening, data integrity and long-duration fiduciary oversight.For index providers and benchmark stakeholders, the framework offers a governance lens for how Islamic market infrastructure may evolve as tokenization, AI-based classification and post-quantum transition become more material to investment operations.For Islamic banks, sukuk issuers and capital-markets institutions, QSI is designed to support stronger oversight of code logic, rights enforcement, settlement integrity and control assurance as tokenized sukuk and digitally structured Islamic instruments mature.For sovereign institutions, central-bank-linked systems and strategic pools of capital, the framework highlights the need to assess whether today’s encrypted financial value is adequately protected against future Harvest Now, Decrypt Later exposure.GBAC added that the QSI approach can also be read alongside enduring governance principles familiar to Islamic legal and fiduciary traditions, including prudent discretion, public interest, evidentiary rigor and accountability where material harm is foreseeable. In the firm’s view, those principles become more important as Islamic finance enters an era shaped by AI, tokenization, digital settlement and post-quantum cyber risk.The company said the practical implication for boards is straightforward: institutions that remain dependent on legacy software-era assumptions may appear compliant while remaining structurally exposed, while those that strengthen governance earlier may be better positioned to protect capital, preserve trust and maintain institutional credibility across global Islamic markets.The full 12-Layer QSI Governance Architecture is available through BoardroomEducation.com.About Global Board Advisors Corp.Global Board Advisors Corp. (GBAC) is a boutique board advisory firm focused on board governance, fiduciary intelligence, AI governance, cybersecurity and quantum-era strategic risk. Through its advisory work and BoardroomEducation.com platform, GBAC supports boards, executives and institutions navigating next-generation governance challenges across regulated and sovereign-facing sectors.CONTACT INFORMATIONFull Name:Prof. Yusuf AzizullahOrganization Name:Global Board Advisors Corp (GBAC) - Boardroomeducation.comPhone:+1 571-277-0642Email Address:ya@globalboardadvisors.comIslamic Capital Markets, Tokenized Sukuk & Post-Quantum Governance | QSI by GBACLinkedIn Page URL:

Islamic Capital Markets, Tokenized Sukuk & Post-Quantum Governance | QSI by GBAC

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