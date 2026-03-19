Former Lawrence County Health Department Employee Sentenced

COLUMBUS — A former employee of the Lawrence County Health Department received a suspended jail sentence and was ordered to pay restitution after an investigation determined she was paid for the same working hours at separate public jobs.

Elizabeth Sergent’s sentence included ordered restitution of $1,607, which included audit costs; 60 months of community control; and 80 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of theft in Jackson County Municipal Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the fiscal officer of the Lawrence County Health Department alleging that Sergent was working two jobs at the same time.

SIU confirmed that Sergent held positions with the Lawrence County Health Department and the Jackson County Health Department and that her timesheets included more than 16 hours that she was paid by both for the same working hours.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 158 convictions resulting in more than $17 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov