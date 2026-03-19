SuperCom Wins $17 Million National Electronic Monitoring Contract in Sweden

Further expansion opportunities remain for additional programs of substantial size such as alcohol monitoring The nationwide contract is designed to cover all prison and probation EM offender programs within the country, reflecting 6x expected growth relative to the project SuperCom launched with the same customer in 2019.

Highest score in five-company competitive bid process expands SuperCom's national presence in Sweden, representing 6x expected growth over the prior project

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

We are proud to be awarded this $17 million contract in Sweden, one of the most advanced and established electronic monitoring markets globally.” — Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new national electronic monitoring (EM) contract by Sweden's Prison and Probation Service. The win marks SuperCom's fourth contract win in the country since its entry. Under the contract, SuperCom will deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite across a broad range of public safety programs, including GPS tracking of offenders, home detention monitoring, and indoor facility monitoring. The contract also provides an opportunity for additional programs of substantial size, such as alcohol monitoring, to be added in the near future. SuperCom Ltd. is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company's profile at https://b2idigital.com/supercom Sweden has been a pioneer in electronic monitoring for public safety in Europe, with initial probation programs dating back to 1994. The Swedish Prison and Probation Service is facing a period of historic expansion, and with it, expected growth in its electronic monitoring programs. The nationwide contract is designed to cover all prison and probation EM offender programs within the country, reflecting 6x expected growth relative to the project SuperCom launched with the same customer in 2019. Prior to SuperCom's entry, the previous incumbent EM provider had delivered services in Sweden for approximately 25 years.The award was won through a formal bid process in which five companies participated, including the previous long-term incumbent and SuperCom, the current EM provider for the Swedish Prison and Probation Service. The process took over one year and included technology evaluations by the contracting authority. Under the terms of the award, the contract value, based on the government's internal budgeting, is approximately USD $17 million, spread over a term of up to nine years. Opportunities exist to grow the contract value meaningfully if additional programs are added. Revenues recognized by SuperCom will depend on actual usage levels, which can be above or below the estimated amounts. This award will go through the customary standstill waiting period before contract signing is approved and the project is launched. SuperCom management expects to provide further information on such in future communications."We are proud to be awarded this $17 million contract in Sweden, one of the most advanced and established electronic monitoring markets globally," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Since our initial deployment in the country, we have steadily expanded our presence by consistently delivering high-performance, scalable solutions. This new contract award highlights our ability to grow alongside evolving national program requirements.""This award further strengthens our position across Europe, where we have secured over 15 national projects and expansions in recent years," Trabelsi added. "With each successful deployment, we continue to enhance our reputation, deepen our regional expertise, improve our technology and strengthen our execution capabilities. As we expand our presence across the region, we are increasingly positioned to win larger projects, deliver greater operational impact, and grow existing deployments over time. We remain focused on leveraging this momentum to drive continued expansion across our European footprint."SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring platform offering advanced GPS tracking, anti-tamper mechanisms, secure communications, and energy-efficient device architecture designed to maximize battery life and operational uptime. The system supports correctional facilities and law enforcement agencies with reliable, scalable supervision tools that enhance public safety and offender compliance.About SuperComSince 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.SuperCom Investor Relations:ir@supercom.comMedia:

SuperCom announced today that it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $17 million

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