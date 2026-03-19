John Muir Health Announces Endowed Medical Directorship in Neurosurgery

Endowed Medical Directorships help ensure long-term stability, leadership continuity, and innovation within John Muir Health.

Our goal has always been to support physicians in ways that allow them to focus on what matters most – advancing their field and improving patient care.” — C.J. and Elizabeth Hwang

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health is proud to announce the establishment of The C.J. and Elizabeth Hwang Medical Directorship of Neurosurgery. Made possible through a generous philanthropic commitment from C.J. and Elizabeth Hwang, this endowment represents the third endowed Medical Directorship at John Muir Health, the first in the neurosciences, and marks an important expansion of donor-supported physician leadership across the health system.

Dr. Maxwell Merkow serves as the current C.J. and Elizabeth Hwang Medical Director of Neurosurgery at John Muir Health. He is a board-certified neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive approaches for both common and complex spinal disorders as well as brain and pituitary tumors, including stereotactic radiosurgery and laser ablation. He earned his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, completed his residency at the University of Pennsylvania, and a fellowship in Wellington, New Zealand. He is certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and is widely respected for his clinical expertise, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to patient-centered care.

“This endowed Medical Directorship is a powerful investment in the future of neurosciences at John Muir Health,” said Mike Thomas, president and CEO of John Muir Health. “Philanthropic partnerships like this allow us to attract, support, and retain outstanding physician leaders while accelerating innovation and expanding access to highly specialized care for our community.”

Guided by their experience as grateful patients, the Hwang’s are passionate about investing in physician leadership and the continued advancement of neurosciences care for the East Bay community. Their son, Dr. Dennis Hwang, is also part of the John Muir Health community, serving as a pathologist for the past 24 years.

“Our goal has always been to support physicians in ways that allow them to focus on what matters most – advancing their field and improving patient care,” C.J. and Elizabeth Hwang shared. “We are pleased to partner with John Muir Health to establish this endowed Medical Directorship in Neurosurgery and to support Dr. Merkow’s leadership in caring for patients and strengthening the neurosciences program at John Muir Health.”

Dr. Merkow expressed his gratitude to the Hwang’s generosity, noting its long-term impact: “This extraordinary gift reflects a deep commitment to both patients and the physicians who care for them. Endowed support like this allows us to think strategically, pursue innovation, and continue building a neurosurgery program that delivers excellent outcomes with compassion and consistency.”

John Muir Health neurosurgeons work in partnership with their physician colleagues in other disciplines to offer expertise in a broad range of neurologic and neurosurgical conditions. They are aided by outstanding, highly skilled support staff and equipped with the latest technologies and most advanced techniques to ensure patients are receiving the best care. John Muir Health has a neurosurgeon available 24/7 to treat emergency cases like traumatic brain injuries and strokes.

This endowed Medical Directorship helps ensure long-term stability, leadership continuity, and innovation within neuroscience at John Muir Health—benefiting patients today and for generations to come. To learn more visit www.johnmuirhealth.com/services/neurosciences.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,200 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and an Acute Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

About John Muir Health Foundation

The John Muir Health Foundation inspires philanthropy and engagement, strengthening and amplifying community-based health access and wellness initiatives impacting the diverse communities and populations served by John Muir Health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.