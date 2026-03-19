Marconi Technologies Highlights 2026 Compliance Trends Driving Demand for Emergency Responder Radio Coverage Systems

Marconi Technologies outlines 2026 compliance trends driving adoption of ERCES and BDA systems as codes expand testing, coverage, and lifecycle requirements.

As codes evolve, stakeholders are prioritizing early system design and clear performance standards to meet requirements and ensure reliable in-building radio coverage for first responders.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As jurisdictions sharpen enforcement of in-building public safety communications, Marconi Technologies , a U.S.-based manufacturer of in-building emergency communication systems for first responders, is spotlighting the 2026 trends accelerating adoption of emergency responder radio coverage systems—also known as Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES) or Emergency Radio Enhancement Communication Systems (ERECS). These systems are designed to help maintain reliable two-way radio communications inside buildings where concrete, steel, and modern building materials can degrade the signal.Across many markets, International Fire Code (IFC) Section 510 requirements and the continued expansion of NFPA 1225 are raising the bar for documentation, testing, and ongoing performance—not only at acceptance, but over the full lifecycle of a building. NFPA 1225 is widely referenced for its coverage expectations, including 95% coverage in general areas and 99% in critical areas (as defined by the Authority Having Jurisdiction), as well as grid-based testing methodologies and survivability considerations.“Building owners, developers, and contractors are facing a new reality: radio coverage is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ line item that gets addressed at the end,” said a Marconi Technologies spokesperson. “In 2026, the trend is toward measurable performance, clearer pass/fail criteria, and greater accountability through annual testing and system supervision. The best outcomes come from engineering the system early and aligning the design with AHJ expectations from day one.”Marconi Technologies manufactures UL-listed, Made in the USA solutions for in-building public safety communications and provides engineering and project support services, including IB Wave propagation studies, AHJ-compliant system design, and commissioning guidance. For national ERCES/BDA applications, Marconi’s MT-22 series supports common public safety bands including VHF, UHF, 700 MHz, and 800 MHz, helping stakeholders plan around multi-band requirements that can vary by region and responder agency.In the New York City market, where requirements can differ materially from those in other jurisdictions, Marconi Technologies also supports FDNY-specific solutions, including Auxiliary Radio Communication Systems (ARCS) and related engineered configurations designed to meet stringent local expectations.Call to action: Marconi Technologies encourages stakeholders planning new construction, major renovations, or annual recertification to schedule an engineering consultation and review best practices for AHJ submittals, grid-testing readiness, and long-term maintainability. Learn more about emergency responder communication systems and BDA/ERECS engineering support at https://www.marconitech.com/erecs-and-bda-systems/ About Marconi TechnologiesMarconi Technologies is an American manufacturer specializing in in-building emergency communication systems for first-responder radio communications. The company designs, engineers, and produces UL-listed solutions and provides end-to-end support services, including propagation studies, design documentation, installation guidance, and 24/7 technical support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.