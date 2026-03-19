The Republican Recap: Week of March 16, 2026

President Trump and House Republicans have been working to crack down on fraud, protect taxpayer-funded benefits, and hold those responsible accountable. Illegal immigrants have repeatedly defrauded the U.S. and taken advantage of benefit programs at the expense of taxpayers. Last year, several illegal immigrants were convicted in a fraud scheme scamming the elderly for millions of dollars. Later, another illegal alien from Nigeria was also sentenced for operating a nationwide fraud ring targeting the elderly and other vulnerable populations – again, for millions of dollars.

Despite the harm caused by fraud to hardworking and vulnerable Americans, certain fraudulent acts do not always result in an illegal immigrant being deemed inadmissible or removable from the U.S. Currently, the Immigration and Nationality Act does not explicitly define fraud against the United States as a deportable offense, potentially leaving aliens who commit fraud as still eligible for immigration relief and benefits like asylum that let them stay in the U.S. indefinitely.

It should be common sense: if an illegal alien is exploiting our resources and stealing from Americans in need by defrauding the government, they should be removed from our country and never allowed to return. House Republicans passed legislation to ensure criminal illegal aliens that commit fraud are held accountable to the People and permanently removed from the United States.

Rep. Dave Taylor’s legislation, H.R. 1958, the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2026, amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to make illegal aliens who commit federal fraud or unlawfully receive public benefits inadmissible and removable from the United States, protecting federal programs from exploitation and defending taxpayer dollars.

“It’s a no-brainer – if an illegal alien defrauds the United States or steals benefits from our nation’s most vulnerable, they should be permanently removed from our country,” said Rep. Dave Taylor. “Americans work too hard to have their tax dollars and benefits stolen by illegal aliens who shouldn’t be here in the first place. My Deporting Fraudsters Act will bolster the Trump Administration’s efforts to do just that, and this week, I’m proud to see it take a major step toward becoming law.”