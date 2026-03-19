85% of American teens play video games daily. Here is what the latest Pew Research data means for families in Illinois.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A nationally representative Pew Research Center survey of more than 1,400 US teens found that 85 percent play video games, with four in ten playing every single day. For parents in Central Illinois, that number is a starting point for a more useful conversation than simply how much time teens are spending on screens.The research found that more than half of teen gamers say gaming has improved their problem-solving skills, and nearly three quarters say one of their main reasons for playing is to spend time with others. Almost half have made a friend through gaming.The findings were not entirely positive. Around 41 percent of teen gamers reported that gaming has hurt their sleep, which most pediatricians point to as a boundary issue rather than a reason to discourage gaming altogether.What the research does not address is where teens are playing, and that question matters as much as how long. The gaming landscape today looks very different depending on the platform.Console gaming through consoles like Nintendo offers immersive experiences but comes with significant hardware costs and often requires paid online subscriptions for multiplayer access. Mobile gaming is accessible on devices most teens already own, though it frequently relies on in-app purchases and notification systems designed to keep players engaged. Browser gaming platforms like Poki offer skill-based games that run directly in a web browser on any device for free.The Pew data suggests the bigger question for most families is not which platform but how gaming fits into daily life. For the majority of American teens, it already does.Website: https://poki.com/ Address: Spui 10, 1012 WZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

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