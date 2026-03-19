Barefoot Technologies Announces Major UI/UX Advancements in Barefoot Agent 5.0

Enhancements reflect improvements to user experience, navigation, and efficiency

Our clients run complex businesses, They need stability in the systems that protect their finances, and innovation in the tools that help them operate faster and serve guests better.” — Claiborne Yarbrough, VP of Sales & Marketing

HENNIKER, NH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barefoot Technologies is excited to announce the continued evolution of the Barefoot platform with the rollout of Barefoot Agent 5.0, the fifth major generation of the company’s property management system. These enhancements reflect significant progress in user experience, platform performance, and operational efficiency—while continuing to build on the infrastructure that has defined Barefoot for decades.Some people use the word legacy as shorthand for “old.” At Barefoot, we see it differently.Legacy means proven infrastructure, the kind that protects client funds, withstands regulatory scrutiny, and scales as businesses grow. Barefoot’s trust accounting has long served as that foundation. It’s not a checkbox feature; it’s the financial backbone that supports professional property managers across multiple jurisdictions.With Barefoot Agent 5.0, that foundation is now paired with a fully modernized experience designed for today’s operational realities.A MODERN EXPERIENCE ACROSS THE PLATFORMBarefoot Agent 5.0 introduces a series of major UI and UX improvements designed to streamline workflows and create a more intuitive experience for property managers, owners, and guests.Our key advancements include:MOBILE-READY iLINK BOOKING ENGINEBarefoot’s internal booking engine, iLink, has been redesigned to deliver a seamless booking experience across all devices, allowing guests to search and reserve properties easily from mobile, tablet, or desktop.MOBILE-READY GUEST AND OWNER PORTALSBoth guest and owner portals now feature modern, responsive interfaces that allow users to access reservations, documents, payments, and property information from any device.UNIFIED INBOX FOR COMMUNICATIONA new Unified Inbox consolidates guest communication into a single threaded view. Property managers can manage:• Email conversations• SMS/text messaging• Airbnb messaging• VRBO messagingAll from one location, simplifying communication and improving response times.WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTSNew auto-complete fields and workflow enhancements reduce repetitive data entry and help teams move through everyday operational tasks more quickly.PLATFORM-WIDE VISUAL MODERNIZATIONAlongside these functional improvements, Barefoot is implementing a new CSS framework across the platform to modernize the overall look and feel of the system. This update will continue to roll out across screens and modules, creating a more consistent, clean, and modern interface throughout the Barefoot experience.THOUGHTFUL INNOVATION, INCLUDING AIBarefoot is also actively developing AI-assisted capabilities designed to improve operational insight and efficiency. These initiatives are being implemented carefully to ensure operational safety and reliability for clients.BUILT WITH CLIENTS, NOT JUST FOR THEMMany of the improvements in Barefoot Agent 5.0 were driven directly by client feedback and operational needs.“Our clients run complex businesses,” said Claiborne Yarbrough , VP of Sales and Marketing at Barefoot Technologies. “They need stability in the systems that protect their finances, and innovation in the tools that help them operate faster and serve guests better. Barefoot Agent 5.0 reflects both.”Barefoot Technologies will continue introducing enhancements as part of the Agent 5.0 evolution—guided by industry needs and the innovative ideas of the Barefoot client community.ABOUT BAREFOOT TECHNOLOGIESBarefoot Technologies provides an all-in-one property management platform for professional vacation rental managers, resort operators, corporate housing providers, and timeshare or fractional ownership programs. The platform combines operational tools with industry-leading trust accounting to help companies manage reservations, owner relationships, guest communications, and financial compliance in one system. Barefoot integrates with leading industry partners to extend the technology stack while maintaining a centralized system of record. Now rolling out Barefoot 5.0, the company continues to modernize the user experience while innovating alongside its clients, contributing to a 95% client retention rate. For more information, please visit the Contact Us page.

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