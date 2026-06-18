NFEC Discloses Opening of Affiliate Chapter in Alabama, the Alabama Financial Educators Council
Forming the ALFEC secures a vital foundation for economic stability. We are deploying proven educational frameworks that drive scalable, generational wealth-building across Alabama.”HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) proudly announces the formation of the Alabama Financial Educators Council℠ (ALFEC), its newest state affiliate. The organization will work to expand economic empowerment initiatives across the Yellowhammer State and support sustainable improvements in financial well-being.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The ALFEC’s work is built upon three guiding objectives: 1) expanding access to quality financial education resources across Alabama through sustainable systems; 2) raising awareness and support for the role financial education plays in economic empowerment; and 3) developing strong partnerships that help deliver and sustain financial education initiatives within communities.
The council has brought together a respected Advisory Board to provide expertise and guidance. These individuals play an important role in supporting the ALFEC’s leadership and helping the organization achieve meaningful social outcomes. Current Alabama Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Renee Price, CFEI®, CPM, Founding Member of the Alabama Financial Educators Council – a Financial Strategist and entrepreneur, Price is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and the Momentum Women’s Leadership program. She is Founder and President of Work Smart Solutions, a company focused on helping small businesses become financially, operationally, and compliance-ready for sustainable growth. Renee has spent more than 10 years working with entrepreneurs to strengthen their financial foundations – from bookkeeping and tax strategy to operational systems that support long-term scalability and sustainability. In 2023 she was named one of the Top 40 Under 40 by the Birmingham Business Journal – Birmingham’s most prestigious honor for young adults successful in business, civic and social endeavors.
She is supported by regional board members including:
Michael D. Fluker, CFP®, CFEI®, Florida – 20+ years of experience advancing economic opportunity through education, empowerment, and strategic community partnerships; Manager, Financial Wellbeing Program at Credit Union 1, leading strategic efforts to enhance the financial health of credit union members and partners.
Dr. Shameka Jones, MD, Georgia – physician, educator, community leader; co-founder of VeraRosa Higher Learning Scholarship, leading initiatives that expand access to STEM education and literacy; helps young learners develop analytical and problem-solving skills that empower sound financial decision-making.
Erick Sanon, Florida – more than two decades experience as a financial services professional, educator, and community advocate; expands access to practical financial knowledge for the underserved; founder of BrightBridge Insurance and co-partner in UV Financial Solutions, specializing in Medicare planning.
In partnership with regional members, the board will guide initiatives designed to improve financial education standards and promote lasting financial knowledge across Alabama.
NFEC CEO Vince Shorb noted, “We’re very excited about launching our Alabama affiliate organization. This chapter allows us to collaborate with individuals and organizations statewide to advance economic empowerment initiatives.” He added, “We appreciate the support of our advisory board, patrons, and partners in helping us create financial wellness programs with maximum impact.”
The Alabama Financial Educators Council is an affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) at the state level. NFEC is a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider that prioritizes financial education as a foundation for economic security and community wellness. The organization equips educators, legislators, and advocates with top-grade resources and training to build access to effective financial education globally.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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