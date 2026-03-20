New Documentary ‘The Greatest of These’ Available on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, and Documentary+ Beginning April 17

New Documentary ‘The Greatest of These’ - Presented By The Faith-Based Non-Profit City Of Refuge - Available on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, and Documentary+ Beginning April 17

Presented By The Faith-Based Non-Profit City Of Refuge, The Film Highlights the Transformative Power of Trust and Community

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning on April 17th, The Greatest of These, a new documentary presented by City of Refuge , the faith-based nonprofit organization founded in 1997 with a mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond, will be available on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, and Documentary+.Directed by Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Nick Nanton and produced by Emmy Award winner Katie Tschopp, the 75-minute film tells the remarkable story of Bruce Deel and his family. Deel, a pastor who moved his family to live in one of the most dangerous areas in Atlanta to create a special haven helping families transition out of crisis toward stability and opportunity. The film chronicles the mission of City of Refuge, a faith-based nonprofit that serves individuals facing some of life’s most difficult circumstances, including addiction, trafficking, incarceration, and homelessness. Through an innovative approach grounded in dignity and trust, the organization offers pathways toward healing, stability, and long-term transformation.“For nearly three decades, our mission at City of Refuge has been simple: love the person in front of you and help them see the possibility in their own future,” said Bruce Deel, founder of City of Refuge. “If this film helps more people understand that transformation begins with dignity and trust, then it has already done something meaningful.”Founded in 1997, City of Refuge has become a hub of hope in one of the most dangerous zip codes in Atlanta. Operating from a repurposed warehouse in the city’s 30314 neighborhood, the organization has served more than 50,000 individuals, providing comprehensive services including housing, workforce development, youth programs, education, healthcare, and anti-trafficking initiatives.Director Nick Nanton says the story stood out as an urgent reminder of what compassionate leadership can achieve.“At a time when social divides can feel overwhelming, the work happening at City of Refuge is a powerful testament to human dignity and radical hope,” said Nanton. “Bruce’s philosophy of trusting first and restoring dignity challenges conventional models and shows how transformation truly happens through relationships and community.”Produced by Abundance Studios and DNA Films , The Greatest of These combines intimate storytelling with a broader look at the social issues facing vulnerable communities today. The documentary follows individuals who have found healing and opportunity through the City of Refuge network, illustrating the real impact of compassion-driven support systems.Producer Katie Tschopp notes that the film’s emotional core comes from the people whose lives have been transformed.“These stories remind us that meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight,” said Tschopp. “It happens when people feel seen, believed in, and supported over time.”With its release on TVOD, the film aims to expand awareness of the City of Refuge mission and inspire viewers to engage with solutions that prioritize dignity, restoration, and community support.For more information on The Greatest Of These and City of Refuge, please visit: https://www.cityofrefugeatl.org/ About City of RefugeCity of Refuge is a faith-based nonprofit organization founded in 1997 with a mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond. Located in one of Georgia’s most under-resourced neighborhoods, the organization provides comprehensive programs addressing housing, workforce development, youth and education, health and wellness, and anti-trafficking initiatives. By creating a supportive community and long-term pathways to independence, City of Refuge helps individuals move from crisis toward stability and opportunity.

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