Cal.net Acquires AFES Network Services, Strengthening Local Broadband and Expanding Affordable High-Quality Connectivity

Cal.net, a leading provider of broadband services in rural and underserved communities, today announced the acquisition of AFES Network Services.

We’re focused on building stronger networks for the communities we serve” — Craig Stein

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cal.net, a leading provider of broadband services in rural and underserved communities, today announced the acquisition of AFES Network Services, a trusted Northern California internet provider. The transaction expands Cal.net’s footprint across Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties and reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and locally focused connectivity.

This acquisition is part of Cal.net’s broader strategy to invest in and upgrade community-based networks, bringing faster speeds, improved reliability, and better service options to residents and businesses that have historically been overlooked by larger carriers.

“We’re focused on building stronger networks for the communities we serve,” said Craig Stein, CEO of Cal.net. “AFES has deep local roots and a loyal customer base. By combining their presence with our infrastructure and resources, we can deliver more reliable service, faster speeds, and better overall value to our neighbors across the valley.”

Founded in 1996, AFES earned a reputation for dependable service and personalized customer support. Under Cal.net, customers will benefit from continued local service, enhanced network performance, and access to expanded offerings including bundled internet, TV, and phone services.

“Joining Cal.net allows us to take what we’ve built locally and significantly improve the quality and reach of our network,” said Dustin Caldwell, President of AFES. “Our customers will see better performance, more options, and continued local support they can trust.”

The acquisition is supported by Littlebanc, Cal.net’s strategic investment partner. “Cal.net is executing a disciplined strategy of partnering with strong local providers and investing in network upgrades that matter,” said Michael Margolies, CEO of Littlebanc. “The objective is straightforward: deliver high-quality, affordable internet while preserving the local relationships that make these networks valuable.”

Cal.net will begin integrating and upgrading the AFES network immediately, with a focus on improving service reliability, increasing speeds, and maintaining a strong local customer experience.

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