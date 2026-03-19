Damesha Craig Launches The Soul Fueler Journal™ Magazine, Introducing a New Era of Purpose-Driven Leadership

Where leadership begins within

Damesha Craig launches The Soul Fueler Journal™, a global platform spotlighting purpose-driven leaders turning pain into purpose and leading with wholeness.

Soul Fuelers are the heartbeat of a new leadership era—transforming pain into purpose and leading with empathy, integrity, and alignment from within.” — Damesha Craig

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership coach, speaker, and podcast host Damesha Craig proudly announces the launch of The Soul Fueler Journal ™, an online publication inspired by her globally celebrated show, Sunday SoulDay.But this is more than an extension of a podcast, it marks the emergence of a movement redefining how leadership is understood, embodied, and expressed in today’s world.At the heart of the publication is a powerful new leadership archetype: The Soul Fueler™, a purpose-driven leader who has transformed pivots or pain into purpose, done the inner work to heal, and now leads, creates, and serves from a place of wholeness. This archetype, inspired by Carl Jung, reflects a shift away from traditional models of leadership rooted in performance and pressure, toward one grounded in authenticity, alignment, and impact.Through in-depth interviews, thought-provoking essays, and stories of transformation, The Soul Fueler Journal™ spotlights extraordinary individuals—parents, founders, pastors, executives, healers, and creatives, who are fueling minds, bodies, and souls through their work and lived wisdom. Each feature offers not only inspiration but also practical insight into what it means to lead with intention in a rapidly evolving world.“Soul Fuelers are the heartbeat of the new leadership era,” says Craig. “They are individuals who have chosen to do the inner work, who lead with empathy and integrity, and who understand that true impact begins within. This journal is a space to honor their stories and amplify their voices.”The publication explores themes including pain to purpose, leadership and legacy, healing and wholeness, creative expression, and conscious entrepreneurship. It celebrates those who have transformed adversity into fuel—using their lived experiences to elevate others, foster connection, and ignite meaningful, lasting change.As part of its global vision, The Soul Fueler Journal™ is now inviting submissions and nominations from Soul Fuelers around the world. Leaders, healers, and visionaries are encouraged to share their stories, insights, and tools for transformation, contributing to a growing collective committed to conscious leadership and personal evolution.To learn more, explore the inaugural issue, or submit your story, visit:About Damesha CraigDamesha Craig is the Founder of Talent Connect Network, an author, and host of Sunday SoulDay podcast, which has garnered over 22.5 million monthly views globally. She is a Leadership Purpose Alchemist, speaker, and creator of Leadership Garden AI™, a pioneering platform that integrates neuroscience, bioenergetics, emotional intelligence, and ancient wisdom to help leaders grow from the inside out.Drawing on her own personal transformation, thousands of coaching sessions, and deep experience in leadership development, Damesha has translated her proven frameworks into proprietary AI-driven tools, SaaS solutions, and scalable licensing models, making transformational leadership development accessible to individuals and organizations anytime, anywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.