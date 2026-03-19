Influencers in CRE Technology 2026: Smart Capital Center Honored for Transforming CRE Investment and Lending with AI.

Smart Capital Center received the Influencers in CRE Technology 2026 award, by GlobeSt Smart Capital Center AI Smart Capital Center AI-Powered Platform

Smart Capital Center wins the Influencers in CRE Technology 2026 award for its AI platform transforming real estate investment, underwriting, and lending.

Our goal is to help institutions transform fragmented information into actionable intelligence so they can make faster and more confident investment decisions,” — Laura Krashakova, CEO of Smart Capital Center.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Capital Center has been honored with the Influencers in CRE Technology 2026, by GlobeSt, and award that recognizes individuals, teams and companies shaping the commercial real estate market through innovative technology. This recognition affirms the company’s leadership in CRE technology and its pioneering use of artificial intelligence across investment and lending lifecyles.Smart Capital Center previously received this recognition in 2024 , reflecting the company’s continued momentum in advancing technology across the industry. These honors highlight the growing role of AI in enabling investors, asset managers, and lenders to analyze complex data, manage risk, and make faster, more informed decisions.“Our goal is to help institutions transform fragmented information into actionable intelligence so they can make faster and more confident investment decisions,” said Laura Krashakova, CEO of Smart Capital Center.A Transformational Moment for CRE TechnologySmart Capital Center’s recognition comes at a time when commercial real estate is undergoing a fundamental shift. For decades, investment decisions, underwriting, and portfolio monitoring relied heavily on manual data collection and spreadsheet-based models. Today, the scale and complexity of real estate data have increased significantly, making advanced analytics and automation essential for institutional decision-making.AI-Powered UnderwritingThe platform uses artificial intelligence to automatically extract and structure data from complex real estate documents, including offering memorandums, rent rolls, operating statements, leases, inspections, and loan agreements. Financial data is mapped directly into underwriting models, reducing manual input while improving both speed and accuracy.Advanced Data IntelligenceSmart Capital Center AI analyzes billions of real estate data signals across more than 120 million properties in the United States. By combining multiple data sources, the system identifies patterns, correlations, and market signals that may not be visible through traditional manual analysis.This multidimensional approach allows institutions to better understand property performance, detect emerging risks, and uncover investment opportunities in increasingly complex real estate markets.Expanding Intelligence Across the Investment LifecycleSmart Capital Center extends its capabilities beyond underwriting to support ongoing portfolio and debt management. The platform provides real-time visibility into operating performance, tenant activity, and key financial metrics, enabling institutions to monitor assets more effectively as market conditions evolve.It also supports the financing process by helping institutions identify relevant capital sources based on asset characteristics, market dynamics, and lender preferences, enabling more efficient evaluation of financing options and faster deal execution.In addition, the platform tracks covenant compliance, maturity timelines, and key loan terms across portfolios. By analyzing loan performance alongside market conditions, it helps investors, asset managers, and lenders identify potential risks earlier and respond more proactively.Data Scale and Market CoverageAs of 2026, Smart Capital Center’s platform operates at significant scale:$500+ billion in commercial real estate transactions analyzed120+ million properties covered across the United StatesBillions of real estate data signals processed by AI modelsThis scale allows artificial intelligence models to detect patterns and correlations that would be difficult to identify through traditional manual analysis.Supporting the Entire CRE EcosystemThe platform serves a broad range of participants across the commercial real estate ecosystem. Investors use it to evaluate opportunities and validate underwriting assumptions; asset managers gain real-time visibility into portfolio performance, and lenders streamline underwriting while continuously monitoring loan performance. This shared access to structured data and analytics improves decision-making and efficiency across financial workflows.Looking Ahead: The Future of AI in Commercial Real EstateCommercial real estate markets are generating increasingly complex datasets, requiring more advanced analytical tools. Artificial intelligence is becoming essential to modern investment and financing workflows.By automating data extraction, enabling multidimensional analysis, and delivering real-time portfolio intelligence, Smart Capital Center helps institutions operate with greater efficiency and clarity.As the market becomes more data-driven, technologies that transform fragmented information into actionable intelligence will play a central role in shaping the next generation of real estate investment and lending.About Smart Capital CenterSmart Capital Center is the only end-to-end, AI-powered platform for CRE investment and financial management. Purpose-built to power real-time underwriting, asset management, and portfolio analysis, the platform combines live data intelligence, workflow automation, and AI-driven insights to accelerate decision-making, reduce risk, and spot opportunity others miss.Trusted by institutional CRE leaders including JLL, KeyBank, The RMR Group, and Tremont Realty Capital, Smart Capital Center empowers teams to operate faster and smarter across the investment lifecycle.Discover how Smart Capital Center is redefining the future of CRE finance at www.smartcapitalcenter.com

Smart Capital Center received the Influencers in CRE Technology 2026 award

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