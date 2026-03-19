India Giving Day 2026 Raises $5.6 Million Through the #PowerOfUs

Nonprofit Leaders and Celebrity Guests Bring a Personal Touch to Live Event

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fourth annual India Giving Day , which was celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2026, featured the work of 51 nonprofit organizations working across multiple social and environmental sectors across India. The campaign included a three-hour livestream that guests could view from anywhere in the world via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and the India Giving Day website. The live event offered a more intimate look at the programs being supported through India Giving Day and offered viewers an interactive format to engage with nonprofit leaders, celebrities, and other stakeholders.“For the diaspora, the opportunity to move as one community often comes in the form of a festival or historic commemoration,” says Kalpana Kanthan, a member of the India Giving Day Steering Committee and Chief Development Officer of American India Foundation. “We see India Giving Day as a Festival of Giving to India, a unique opportunity to be joined solely by our commitment to empowering lives and connecting to India through a movement for good.” Campaign organizers chose the #PowerOfUs to emphasize the Indian Diaspora’s capacity to be transformational in helping India achieve its development agenda.“There are more than 6 million Indian Americans in the United States, many of whom have been immensely successful in their careers,” says Alex Counts, Executive Director of the India Philanthropy Alliance, which is the guiding force behind India Giving Day. “Every day, more of them are realizing that philanthropy is a learned skill that improves with practice and study. India Giving Day facilitated both learning and action to advance high-impact donations.”Highlights from this year’s campaign include INDIA GIVING DAY LIVE! —which can still be viewed from the India Philanthropy Alliance’s social media channels and YouTube—and more than 65 events that took place throughout the country to raise awareness and funds for initiatives throughout India. Events will continue through the end of the month in New York City, NY, Palo Alto, CA, West Newton, MA, and San Francisco, CA. Those interested in participating can learn more on the India Giving Day website.One of the innovative aspects of India Giving Day is giving recognition to innovation and hard work demonstrated by participating charities. This year, top prizes were awarded to Pallium India Inc., Arogya World, and Vibha for securing the most donations from unique donors. The American India Foundation, Sehgal Foundation, and Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology & the Environment (ATREE) USA raised the most funds. The largest event so far was hosted by Ek Kadam Aur in Germantown, MD; it included approximately 600 guests.“India Giving Day, which began as an experiment four years ago, has now grown into a powerful movement. We are thrilled with its continued success this year,” said Jay Sehgal, Chair of the India Philanthropy Alliance and Executive Vice President of Sehgal Foundation, USA. “The future looks bright, especially as we see the commitment and leadership of so many young people hosting events and fundraisers for causes they care about.”India Giving Day is led by a Steering Committee of IPA board members, staff, and campaign sponsors. They are joined by a team of National Co-Chairs, celebrity Ambassadors, and a Youth Leadership Council, all of whom have contributed greatly to its success.India Giving Day was made possible by the generous support of the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Avestar Captial, Parichute Donate, AATMIC, and Think Capital, LLC whose invaluable contributions ensured the campaigns success.###

INDIA GIVING DAY LIVE!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.