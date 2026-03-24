LIFE University Opens New Disc Center Featuring Accu-SPINA® with IDD Therapy® and Accu-KNEE® Systems

Dr. Eric Kaplan of DISC Centers of America, University Board Chairman Dr. Kevin Fogarty, and former NFL player Duane Clemons, an Accu‑SPINA® and Accu‑KNEE® user, celebrate the grand opening of the DISC Centers of America / LIFE University Outpatient Clini Grace Becerra, President of North American Medical Corporation, points to NAM’s name on the Founders Wall at the DISC Centers of America / LIFE University Outpatient Clinic and Educational Center, celebrating the exclusive partnership and contribution of Former NFL player Duane Clemons receives an Accu‑KNEE® treatment at the DISC Centers of America / LIFE University Outpatient Clinic and Educational Center, with Dr. Steve Novelli observing in the background, showcasing North American Medical’s advanced kn

A new clinical training environment integrating technology widely regarded among the best in spinal decompression

The Accu‑SPINA® System is a phenomenal piece of equipment that helps us take patient care to another level,” — Dr. Tim Gross, Clinic Director

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life University has officially opened its new Outpatient Clinic and Educational Disc Center, marking a significant advancement in conservative spine and joint care education.

Designed as a real-world clinical training environment, the new facility provides chiropractic students and graduates with hands-on experience in both patient care and practice development, integrating advanced treatment protocols within a structured clinical setting under the Disc Centers of America model.

The Life University Disc Center features two FDA-cleared Class II decompression technologies:

• Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy®

• Accu-KNEE® Joint Treatment System

As part of this new clinical initiative, Life University has standardized on Accu-SPINA® with IDD Therapy® as its spinal decompression platform, reflecting a focused commitment to precision-based, protocol-driven care.

This approach emphasizes reproducibility, patient safety, and measurable outcomes- key factors in preparing future chiropractors for modern, outcomes-oriented practice.

The integration of Accu-SPINA® and Accu-KNEE® systems into the clinic and curriculum signals a broader evolution in conservative care— where advanced technology, proven protocols, and real-world practice models converge. By aligning clinical training with systems that support both patient outcomes and practice growth, Life University is helping define a new standard—one where precision decompression becomes not just a treatment option, but a cornerstone of modern chiropractic success.

Institutional Leadership in Non-Surgical Care

Life University is home to one of the largest Doctor of Chiropractic programs in the world. The decision to feature only Accu-SPINA with IDD Therapy and Accu-KNEE systems reflects a deliberate embrace of advanced decompression technologies with demonstrated clinical effectiveness.

“The opening of this clinic signals a new direction for conservative care training,” said a Life University representative at the grand opening ceremony. “Our students and patients now have access to some of the best decompression technology used by leading providers.”

Clinical Evidence Supporting IDD Therapy®

IDD Therapy® (Intervertebral Differential Dynamics Therapy) delivered via the Accu-SPINA® System is a patented form of spinal decompression that combines controlled distraction and oscillation technology — a method widely documented for its ability to reduce intradiscal pressure and promote fluid exchange, mobility, and pain reduction.

Peer-Reviewed and Published Outcomes

Multiple clinical studies included in the IDD Therapy® literature demonstrate measurable results for patients with chronic low back pain and disc-related conditions:

• A 2021 analysis in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment showed statistically significant improvements in chronic low back pain using IDD Therapy combined with conservative care.

• A 2006 randomized controlled trial by Emory University showed greater pain relief with IDD Therapy versus standard exercise-based physical therapy protocols.

• Long-term follow-up studies indicate sustained pain reduction for patients treated with IDD Therapy.

Additionally, the Accu-SPINA System is associated with documented clinical outcomes showing high success rates — including one study of over 500 patients referred for surgery who underwent IDD Therapy instead, achieving up to a 92% success rate at one year post-treatment.

IDD Therapy is described in scientific literature as producing measurable biomechanical changes, including restored disc height, reduced compression, and improved disc fluid content — all factors linked with functional improvement and pain relief.

Accu-KNEE® System: Expanding Decompression to Joint Care

The Accu-KNEE System represents a similarly advanced treatment technology for knee joints, delivering controlled, stabilized therapy for patients with degenerative knee conditions. Its inclusion at the Life University clinic supports the growing role of conservative, non-surgical joint preservation strategies within musculoskeletal care.

Advancing Conservative Spine and Joint Care

The new outpatient clinic provides Life University students direct exposure to regulated, patented decompression systems — elevating chiropractic training beyond traditional methods and generic traction devices.

For North American Medical, this step reflects continued momentum in the adoption of clinically grounded, best practice solutions. As demand grows for non-surgical treatments supported by published outcomes and engineering excellence, Accu-SPINA® with IDD Therapy® and Accu-KNEE® systems are positioned at the forefront of advanced conservative care.

North American Medical is a world-class manufacturer and early originator of FDA-cleared medical devices for non-surgical decompression therapy. NAM developed and patented the Accu-SPINA System and IDD Therapy® protocols, and continues to support evidence-based innovation in conservative spine and joint care.

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