Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Convicted by Jury For Attempted First Degree Murder of Law Enforcement Officer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Union County jury has convicted a Sioux Falls man of multiple felony counts, including three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, stemming from an April 1, 2025 incident near Beresford.

Samir Albaidhani (Sha-mir All-ba-DON-ee), 26, was found guilty Wednesday following a jury trial in Union County. The jury convicted Albaidhani of seven felony offenses. He was acquitted on two counts involving a second South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper.

Following the verdicts, Albaidhani admitted to the Part II habitual offender information. As a result, the potential sentence for each attempted murder conviction is enhanced and may include up to life imprisonment. Sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

“These were violent crimes directed at law enforcement officers who were carrying out their duties to protect the public,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I am grateful the officers survived, and I remain committed to holding offenders accountable when they target those who protect our communities.”

The incident began in Sioux Falls when Albaidhani fled from law enforcement officers attempting a traffic stop. He led officers south on Interstate 29, exiting near Beresford, where he lost control and entered a ditch. Albaidhani then exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at pursuing officers before attempting to flee on foot. A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper used his patrol vehicle in an effort to stop him. After Albaidhani fell to the ground, he again reached for a weapon, prompting the trooper to discharge his firearm and strike Albaidhani in the arm. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Union County jury convicted Albaidhani of:

Three counts – Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer (Class 1 Felony)

Three counts – Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer (Class 2 Felony)

One count – Aggravated Eluding Law Enforcement (Class 6 Felony)

The convictions arise from charges contained in the superseding indictment returned by the Union County Grand Jury.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) determined that the involved Sioux Falls Police officers and the Highway Patrol trooper were justified in their use of force.

DCI was assisted by the Beresford Police Department in the Union County investigation. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Albaidhani also faces separate pending charges in Minnehaha County. He is presumed innocent on those matters under the United States Constitution.

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