Riparian Partners Advises Gannon & Scott on Acquisition by Metalor Technologies

Riparian Partners | M&A

M&A advisory firm Riparian Partners advises Gannon & Scott on its sale to Metalor Technologies, a global precious metals refining and advanced materials company

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riparian Partners , a middle-market investment bank specializing in sell-side M&A advisory, is pleased to announce that Gannon & Scott , a leading provider of precious metal refining and materials recovery services, was acquired by Metalor Technologies , a TANAKA company. The transaction was completed on February 27, 2026.The acquisition brings together Gannon & Scott’s leadership in precious metal refining and recovery with Metalor Technologies’ global capabilities in advanced materials and precious metal products. Gannon & Scott will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Metalor Technologies and part of the TANAKA group.Founded in Cranston, Rhode Island in 1919, Gannon & Scott provides refining and materials recovery solutions to electronics manufacturers, semiconductor producers, electroplaters, wafer fabrication facilities, and high-value precious metals markets, supporting the processing of complex materials and production byproducts. The company leverages precious metals expertise and state-of-the-art technology, including thermal reduction, induction melting, and chemical and analytical capabilities, to maximize recovery of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, protect intellectual property through certified destruction, and ensure environmentally responsible handling across global operations.As part of Metalor, Gannon & Scott customers will benefit from:• Expanded precious metals refining capabilities• Access to a global sourcing and recycling network• Enhanced advanced materials expertise• Increased operational scale across an international platformRiparian Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gannon & Scott, advising on transaction strategy, positioning, negotiation of transaction terms, and coordination of the diligence process. The firm leveraged its experience advising specialty materials, industrial recycling, environmental processing, and technology-enabled businesses on strategic and cross-border transactions.This transaction highlights continued consolidation across advanced materials, recycling, and industrial technology sectors, where global acquirers are seeking scalable platforms and specialized capabilities.ABOUT GANNON & SCOTTGannon & Scott provides precious metal refining, thermal processing, and secure materials recovery services across North America, with operations in Cranston, Rhode Island and Phoenix, Arizona.ABOUT METALOR TECHNOLOGIESMetalor Technologies, a TANAKA company, is a global leader in precious metals refining, advanced materials, and specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Switzerland, Metalor operates worldwide across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.ABOUT RIPARIAN PARTNERSRiparian Partners is an independent investment bank founded in 1993, providing sell-side M&A advisory services to business owners and shareholders of middle-market companies. The firm advises on company sales, recapitalizations, and strategic transactions across sectors including technology, specialty materials, industrial services, and environmental processing.With offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Florida, Riparian Partners serves clients throughout New England and across the United States, connecting business owners with strategic acquirers and private equity investors in both domestic and cross-border transactions.Learn more at https://www.riparianpartners.com

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