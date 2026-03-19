Attorney General Jackley Urges U.S. Senate to Pass SAVE America Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins the America First Policy Institute’s Attorneys General Council in urging U.S. Senate leadership to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act.

“This is common-sense legislation to protect the integrity of our elections by ensuring only U.S. citizens are registered to vote,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the efforts of South Dakota Sen. Thune, as the Senate Majority Leader, to bring this important issue to a vote.”

Attorney General Jackley also promoted election integrity in this year’s South Dakota Legislature. The Attorney General Jackley introduced Senate Bill 17, which prohibits a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national. The measure unanimously passed both the House and Senate and was signed into law by the Governor.

The SAVE America Act would:

Ensure voting in federal elections is reserved for U.S. citizens by making the ID requirement enforceable.

Establish a federal citizenship baseline without displacing state election administration.

Require documentary proof of citizenship and applies equally to all registrants.

A copy of the letter can be found here: https://www.americafirstpolicy.com/assets/uploads/files/AFPI_AG_COUNCIL_SAVE_AMERICA_LETTER_03.2026.pdf

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