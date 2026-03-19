Production Begins on Where the Mountains Sing, a Documentary About the Laurel Cove Music Festival

The Preview Poster for Where the Mountains Sing The Magical Creek at Laurel Cove The Red Clay Strays Onstage at Laurel Cove

The Feature Film Celebrates Appalachia Through the Lens of Kentucky’s Beloved Music Festival

PINEVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Production has commenced on Where the Mountains Sing, a feature-length documentary about the soul, sound, and spirit of Appalachia, as seen through the Laurel Cove Music Festival — one of the region's most cherished musical treasures. Filming will take place throughout the year, with the film set for release on PBS, Amazon Prime Video, and additional platforms worldwide in late 2026. Artists confirmed to appear in the movie so far include Red Clay Strays, Charles Wesley Godwin, Kaitlin Butts, Ole 60, Kashus Culpepper, Evan Honer, Noeline Hoffman, 49 Winchester, and many more, including Wyatt Flores and Cole Chaney, both of whom will help narrate the film.

The Laurel Cove Amphitheater – often described as “a bluegrass Red Rocks” – has long been considered one of the most beautiful music venues in the world. A sheer rock cliff rises behind the stage while a reflective pond sits at its base, all surrounded by old-growth hemlock and rhododendron. The 1,400-seat venue looks like an Appalachian dreamscape brought to life. Over the years, the festival has become a tastemaker for rising country and Americana artists, many of whom appear on the Laurel Cove stage shortly before selling out arenas nationwide.

“Laurel Cove is unlike any festival in America — it’s family. We want our fans, artists, sponsors, and team to feel ownership of this event – we're a festival built on the blood, sweat and tears of our volunteers ... not money," said Jon Grace, festival organizer and Bell County Tourism Director. “I’m thrilled the world is finally going to see what makes this place so special and why so many artists say Laurel Cove changed their lives.”

Where the Mountains Sing blends cinematic festival performances, artist perspectives, handheld vérité storytelling, user-generated footage, revealing interviews, and immersive soundscapes and cinematography that make the stunning landscape a living character. The film traces the cultural history of Appalachia, explores its deep musical heritage – from front porch jams to Tyler Childers’ legendary Kickin’ It On The Creek – and culminates deep in a shady mountain holler in the heart of the Kentucky Wildlands at the Laurel Cove Music Festival, which embodies the celebratory and community-focused spirit of Appalachia.

“This festival is a reminder of everything that’s great in American music — grit, collaboration, community, and soul,” said director and executive producer Michael Holstein, founder of Mesmeric Media. “Where the Mountains Sing will shine a bright and optimistic light on Appalachia and Laurel Cove — highlighting the incredible artists who make this event magical, the intrepid team that pulls it off, and the dedicated fans who return every year because it feels like a family reunion. It’s our honor to document this event and share it with the world.”

The film will be supported by a robust festival circuit run, national publicity campaign, artist engagements, a digital content rollout (including short-form video, social-first storytelling, and user generated content), and with companion materials including merchandise, a podcast, a soundtrack, and other special events.

Where the Mountains Sing is produced in association with Jesse Schuster (Black Swan Booking) and Jon Grace, with a production crew drawn primarily from the Appalachian region. More information about the movie is forthcoming, including a call for fan submissions, stories, and more, at https://wherethemountainssing.com/ and related social media platforms.

For media inquiries, interviews, or other requests, please contact: michael@mesmeric.media

About Mesmeric Media & Michael Holstein

Mesmeric Media was built with integrity, ingenuity, and intentionality, bringing to life creative projects that entertain, inform, and inspire people around the globe through the unparalleled power of storytelling.

Executive Producer Michael Holstein has produced movies and TV for over 20 years, often on high-profile music events, including the PBS series’ In Performance at the White House, An Opry Salute to Ray Charles, the Gershwin Prize, and Live at 9:30. He has also created, written and directed music videos, documentary pieces, and broadcast segments for artists including Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lord Huron, Harry Connick Jr., Leon Bridges, Drew Holcomb, and My Morning Jacket. Michael began his career marketing blockbuster films including The Rock and Independence Day and working as a junior junior junior writer on The Wire. Now primarily creating unscripted content, in recent years Michael has written, produced, and directed documentaries (including Don’t Stop the Music (USA), A Chance to Dance, Soccer in the City, Our Words Our Cities, and many more), national commercials, concerts, branded videos, reality TV, game shows, and much more.

About the Laurel Cove Music Festival

Located in Pineville, Kentucky, the Laurel Cove Music Festival is celebrated for its authenticity, breathtaking natural setting, and a lineup that champions the very best of Americana, folk, bluegrass, and singer-songwriter traditions.

The annual event takes place deep in a shady mountain holler in one of the Commonwealth's most beautiful venues. It is aesthetically and acoustically one of the most remarkable venues in the country, and home to a festival that aims to do one thing: to bring fans the best up-and-coming and underground musical talent from Appalachia and beyond. Laurel Cove will never be the biggest or the flashiest festival, nor does it want to be – it just wants to be your favorite music festival. Mission accomplished.



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