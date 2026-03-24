The 'Uber-ization' of Healthcare: AllShifts Redefines Modern Staffing

AllShifts is driving the “Uber-ization” of healthcare staffing, changing how facilities fill immediate needs—much like requesting an Uber when you need one.

Our goal is to make workforce management as seamless and responsive as the on-demand services people rely on every day” — Paul Ruderman, Chief Executive Officer, AllShifts

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllShifts, a leading talent marketplace, is driving the “Uber-ization” of the staffing industry by reshaping how healthcare facilities find and hire workers. The company has introduced new technology that enhances its matching algorithm for unprecedented speed and ease of use.When facilities add shifts they need covered, the AllShifts app immediately identifies the best candidates based on reliability score, credential requirements and work history. This gives partner facilities confidence that AllShifts is supplying top candidates from among the country’s largest pool of skilled healthcare workers.This advancement allows clients to use AllShifts for Facilities much like the familiar ride-share experience of Uber. Just as Uber provides on-demand transportation when users need a ride, AllShifts delivers on-demand staffing when healthcare leaders need coverage. Directors of Nursing and Staffing Coordinators can simply request staff, and AllShifts quickly schedules qualified professionals.AllShifts is advancing the “Uber-ization” of staffing in response to the urgent demand for healthcare talent. Today’s gig economy is fueling PRN work at scale across the country, and streamlining the workflow to secure coverage quickly is essential to maintaining quality, compliant care.“As healthcare staffing enters a new era, speed, precision and trust matter more than ever,” said Paul Ruderman, CEO of AllShifts. “We are building technology that gives facilities the confidence to fill shifts in seconds with qualified, reliable professionals. Our goal is to make workforce management as seamless and responsive as the on-demand services people rely on every day.”The need is too great and the time is too short for traditional staffing processes. While conventional recruiting methods remain important for multi-week contract assignments and permanent placement—where extended touchpoints, vetting and candidate decisioning are essential—the PRN environment demands the efficiency that technology provides.AllShifts pairs its recent Joint Commission certification, which recognizes its commitment to the highest national standards for safety and quality, with a significant investment in technology and continuous improvement. This enables the company to cross-reference credential requirements and key work data points, leveraging sophisticated tools that transform coverage uncertainty into coverage assurance.As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to fill shifts quickly without compromising quality, AllShifts continues to invest in the technology, standards and infrastructure to support modern workforce demands. By combining advanced matching capabilities with a commitment to compliance, safety and care quality, AllShifts is helping redefine what healthcare staffing looks like for the future.About AllShiftsAllShifts is a healthcare talent marketplace that connects facilities with qualified professionals through a fast, flexible and technology-driven staffing platform. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, AllShifts helps clients fill PRN, contract and permanent roles with speed, confidence and compliance. By combining advanced workforce technology with rigorous credentialing and quality standards, AllShifts empowers providers to meet staffing demands and deliver high-quality patient care.For more information about AllShifts, see www.allshifts.com

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