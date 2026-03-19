Anthropic Press and Juan C. Guerrero Challenge the AI Consensus With 'The Last Skill' — Launching Now on Amazon

The Last Skill Cover Photo

New book by entrepreneur Juan C. Guerrero introduces "agency under consequence" — the one human capability no AI can replicate or commoditize.

SAN JOSé, SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthropic Press today announced the publication of The Last Skill: What AI Will Never Own by Juan C. Guerrero , available now exclusively on Amazon Kindle worldwide.As artificial intelligence continues to automate knowledge work at unprecedented speed, most books in the category offer the same prescription: adapt, reskill, learn to prompt. The Last Skill makes the opposite argument."Every skill AI is gaining, it learned from human compliance," writes Guerrero. "The one thing it cannot simulate is a human willing to act under consequence."The book introduces "agency under consequence" — the capacity to make irreversible decisions with genuine skin in the game — as the irreducible human capability that no model, however capable, can replicate or commoditize. Structured across four proofs spanning creativity, governance, decision-making, and reputation, The Last Skill is not a reassurance. It is a strategy: a precise framework for how individuals and organizations can build positions that become more valuable, not less, as AI grows more powerful.Guerrero draws on a decade at the intersection of freedom technology, entrepreneurship, and human development. As founder and CEO of Blockchain Jungle — Latin America's leading freedom technology summit, which has hosted cypherpunk pioneers Nick Szabo, David Chaum, and Phil Zimmermann — he writes not as an academic observer but as a practitioner who has spent years studying what humans do that systems cannot. More of his work is available at juancguerrero.com.The result is a book that treats the AI moment not as a technological disruption, but as a philosophical one — a forced reckoning with what human judgment is actually for."The machines will keep getting better. Faster. More capable. More convincing," Guerrero writes. "The question is whether you'll keep choosing to be human when it's no longer the path of least resistance."The Last Skill: What AI Will Never Own is available now on Amazon Kindle at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSYGDR7L About Juan C. GuerreroJuan C. Guerrero is a Costa Rican entrepreneur, author, and founder of Blockchain Jungle, Latin America's leading freedom technology summit. He is CMO and co-founder of Dojo Coding, National Operator for World ID in Costa Rica, an Effie Award winner, and a HackerNoon Contributor of the Year. The Last Skill is his first book. Learn more at juancguerrero.com.

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