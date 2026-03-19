Cosmic is Born: A New Global Player for Semiconductor Test Solutions – Built on Decades of Experience

Ruud van der Linden, CEO of Cosmic Group

Xenon Private Equity’s investment in Microtest reaches a significant new milestone today with the creation of Cosmic, the new name of the Group.

The creation of Cosmic represents a fundamental strategic step in our journey to consolidate our position as a leading international player in the semiconductor test industry.” — Ruud van der Linden, CEO of Cosmic Group

ALTOPASCIO, LU, ITALY, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xenon Private Equity’s investment in Microtest reaches a significant new milestone today with the creation of Cosmic, the new name of the Group. This unites the different industrial companies integrated over the last few years under a single brand identity. Two complementary divisions will operate independently: Cosmic Equipment and Cosmic Services.Following the acquisitions of Test Inspire in the Netherlands, Gedec in Italy, and RoodMicrotec – a company listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange with a strong presence in the German market – the expansion continued in 2024 with the addition of ipTEST in the United Kingdom and Focused Test in the United States. Today, these combined capabilities converge into a single global brand, designed to enhance the technological heritage and distinctive expertise of each organization.With more than 400 professionals and 15 direct locations across Europe, the United States, and Asia, Cosmic combines the strength of an international structure with close proximity to local markets. Cosmic offers customers a solid, integrated, and highly specialized global presence.A portfolio of specialized solutions: Equipment and ServicesCosmic operates through two distinct and complementary divisions, enabling the Group to address a comprehensive portfolio of semiconductor test solutions.The Cosmic Equipment division is dedicated to the design and manufacturing of advanced test solutions, including Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) systems for mixed-signal and high-power applications, as well as handlers and burn-in systems. This division represents the technological core of the Group and focuses on developing high-performance platforms capable of meeting the growing demands of the automotive, industrial, power, and high-reliability markets.The Cosmic Services division provides a comprehensive portfolio of test services , supporting customers throughout the entire device lifecycle. Cosmic Services offers everything from customized test solution development, ASIC design with design-for-testability (DFT) support, to wafer sort and final production testing. On top of this, the division specializes in characterization and qualification testing in addition to burn-in and reliability testing. Cosmic ensures high-quality standards and fast execution for device troubleshooting projects ensured by advanced Failure & Technology Analysis capabilities which enable precise identification of device failures through sophisticated failure analysis techniques, thereby supporting continuous improvement and product optimization processes.“The creation of Cosmic represents a fundamental strategic step in our journey to consolidate our position as a leading international player in the semiconductor test industry,” stated Ruud van der Linden, CEO of Cosmic Group. “The integration of technological, industrial, and operational expertise on a global scale now enables us to offer our customers a unique value proposition that combines innovation, efficiency, and added value. With Cosmic, we are establishing a strong global corporate identity that brings our Equipment and Services divisions under one organization while preserving their distinct focus, leadership, and strategic direction. Each division will continue to operate with clear accountability in its respective markets, supported by the strength and visibility of a unified corporate name”.

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