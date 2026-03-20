Plant Factory Market 2026 transforming agriculture with controlled environments

The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant factory market is dominated by a mix of global controlled-environment agriculture technology providers and specialized vertical farming solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced LED lighting systems, automated climate control solutions, precision irrigation and nutrient delivery systems, and integrated environmental monitoring platforms to strengthen market presence and ensure high-yield, resource-efficient production. Emphasis on energy optimization, crop consistency, sustainable water management, and integration of AI-driven data analytics remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving indoor and urban agriculture sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Plant Factory Market?

• According to our research, Gotham Greens Holdings LLC. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.3% market share. The controlled-environment agriculture and hydroponic farming operations of the company, which are directly involved in the plant factory market, provide a wide range of indoor-grown leafy greens, herbs, and fresh produce cultivated in high-tech greenhouse facilities that support year-round production, efficient resource utilization, reduced transportation distances, and consistent crop quality while promoting sustainable urban agriculture and resilient local food supply chains.

Who Are The Major Players In The Plant Factory Market?

Major companies operating in the plant factory market are Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, Bowery Farming Inc., Infarm GmbH, 80 Acres Farms, AeroFarms Inc., Oishii Farm Corporation, Plenty Unlimited Inc., Les Fermes Lufa Inc., Sundrop Farms Pty Ltd, Freight Farms Inc., Heliospectra AB, Light Science Technologies, Crop One Holdings Inc., BrightFarms Inc., Iron Ox Inc., Kalera Inc., AppHarvest Inc., Intelligent Growth Solutions Ltd., Mirai Co., Ltd., Spread Co., Ltd., Vertical Harvest Farms, Eden Green Technology, CubicFarm Systems Corp., Urban Crop Solutions BV, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, iFarm Project LLC, Square Roots Super Mix LLC, Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc., Sky Greens Pte. Ltd., Lettuce Grow Inc., Smallhold Inc., Vertical Greens Hydroponics Pvt. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Plant Factory Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1.2% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects relatively low entry barriers, diverse regional participation, varying scales of operation, capital-intensive infrastructure requirements, evolving agri-tech innovations, and the absence of standardized operational models across controlled-environment agriculture systems. Leading players such as Gotham Greens Holdings LLC, Bowery Farming Inc., Infarm GmbH, 80 Acres Farms, AeroFarms Inc., Oishii Farm Corporation, Plenty Unlimited Inc., Les Fermes Lufa Inc., Sundrop Farms Pty Ltd, and Freight Farms Inc., hold notable market shares through advanced controlled-environment cultivation technologies, proprietary crop management systems, strategic retail partnerships, strong urban distribution networks, and continuous innovation in energy-efficient lighting and precision farming solutions. As demand for year-round, locally produced, pesticide-free crops increases, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Gotham Greens Holdings LLC (0.3%)

o Bowery Farming Inc. (0.3%)

o Infarm GmbH (0.2%)

o 80 Acres Farms (0.1%)

o AeroFarms Inc. (0.1%)

o Oishii Farm Corporation (0.1%)

o Plenty Unlimited Inc. (0.04%)

o Les Fermes Lufa Inc. (0.02%)

o Sundrop Farms Pty Ltd (0.02%)

o Freight Farms Inc. (0.02%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Plant Factory Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the plant factory market include Signify (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), ams-OSRAM AG, Heliospectra AB, Fluence Bioengineering Inc., Scynce LED LLC, Gavita International B.V., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Grodan (ROCKWOOL Groep B.V.), Sun Gro Horticulture Distribution Inc., General Hydroponics LLC, Canna Group NV, Yara International ASA, ICL Group Ltd., Haifa Group Ltd., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries Inc., Munters Group AB, Priva B.V., Dalsem B.V., Berger Group, Greenyard NV.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Plant Factory Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the plant factory market include Hydrofarm Holdings Group, GrowGeneration Corp., Hawthorne Gardening Company, FreshPoint, KeHE Distributors LLC, United Natural Foods Inc., US Foods Holding Corp., Gordon Food Service, Performance Food Group Company, SpartanNash Company, Baldor Specialty Foods, Bidfood, Produce Alliance.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Plant Factory Market?

• Major end users in the plant factory market include Walmart Inc., Tesco PLC, Carrefour SA, The Kroger Co., Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG, J Sainsbury plc, Waitrose & Partners (John Lewis Partnership), Marks & Spencer Group plc, Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Target Corporation, Trader Joe’s Company, Amazon.com Inc., McDonald’s Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Marriott International, Sodexo SA, Aramark Corporation, Compass Group PLC, Metro AG, Dole Food Company, Chiquita Brands International, FreshDirect, Ocado Group PLC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• 3D tower-based multi-level vertical farming systems are transforming the plant factory market by maximizing yield per square foot, enhancing resource efficiency, and enabling consistent year-round production in controlled indoor environments.

• Example: In May 2023, Plenty Unlimited Inc. launched the compton vertical farm, a large-scale indoor facility utilizing multi-story vertical tower architecture.

• The facility integrates full environmental control, optimized LED lighting, precise nutrient delivery, and advanced automation systems to produce up to 4.5 million pounds of leafy greens annually, demonstrating the scalability of vertical farming infrastructure to strengthen urban food supply chains and meet rising demand for fresh, locally grown produce.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Robotics And Renewable Energy Improving Efficiency In Large-Scale Strawberry Farming

• Expanding Controlled-Environment Agriculture Models To Soft Fruits Through Advanced Indoor Berry Farming Systems

• Retailer-Integrated Vertical Farming Supply Chains Strengthening Local Food Distribution

• Modular Container-Based Indoor Farming Systems Enabling Rapid Urban Deployment

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