Ranger MediaLab Expands Lead Generation Services for Local Businesses in Ottawa

Google Ads agency introduces dedicated service offering to help Ottawa companies acquire customers through paid search advertising

Our role is to build systems that deliver qualified leads consistently, not just run ads and hope for results” — Greg Ranger, Owner of Ranger MediaLab

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ranger MediaLab, a Google Ads management agency serving seven- and eight-figure businesses, has expanded its service offerings with a dedicated service for lead generation in Ottawa designed to help local companies acquire customers through paid search advertising.The expansion addresses growing demand from Ottawa-based businesses seeking alternatives to referral-dependent growth models. As competition increases across service industries in the region, more companies are turning to paid advertising channels to generate consistent lead flow.Ranger MediaLab's Ottawa service focuses on Google Ads campaign management for service-area businesses, including law firms, dental practices, HVAC companies, insurance agencies, and home service providers. The agency applies the same methodology it uses for clients across North America, adapted for the specific dynamics of the Ottawa market.The Ottawa market presents unique characteristics that affect advertising performance, including bilingual audiences, government and public sector employment patterns, and seasonal fluctuations tied to local conditions. Ranger MediaLab's presence in Ottawa since 2016 provides the agency with direct experience navigating these factors."Most businesses in Ottawa have relied on referrals and word-of-mouth for years, but that approach has become less predictable," said Greg Ranger, Owner of Ranger MediaLab. "Paid search gives business owners a channel they can control and scale. Our role is to build systems that deliver qualified leads consistently, not just run ads and hope for results."The agency's Ottawa Google Ads management services include campaign setup and optimization, conversion tracking implementation, landing page recommendations, and ongoing performance reporting. Ranger MediaLab manages over $2.4 million in monthly ad spend across its client portfolio and has managed more than $52 million in total Google Ads spend since its founding.Services are available to businesses generating $1 million or more in annual revenue. The agency operates on a performance-based model, offering a guarantee that refunds management fees plus an additional $5,000 payment to clients if agreed-upon results are not achieved.Additional information about Ranger MediaLab's Ottawa lead generation services is available at https://rangermedialab.com/ottawa-lead-generation-agency/ About Ranger MediaLabRanger MediaLab is a Google Ads management agency headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with a U.S. office in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2016, the agency specializes in paid search advertising for businesses generating seven and eight figures in annual revenue. Services include Google Ads management, conversion rate optimization, and YouTube advertising. For more information, visit https://rangermedialab.com

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