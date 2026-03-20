OpCritical Releases 'USA,' A New Song And Music Video Calling For People To Reclaim America

USA Filled With Wounds USA Upside Down A Better Way

In OpCritical's new song and video, "USA," the band harkens back to popular protest music of the last century to inspire Americans to take back civility.

American citizens are confused and afraid of all the turmoil they see in their daily lives, but together, they can unite to reclaim their humanity and country.” — OpCritical

EVERYWHERE, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 20, 2026, the band OpCritical released its second single and music video, “ USA ,” calling on people across the country to stand together to reclaim democracy and decency in America. The song grabs attention by mixing punk, rock, and modern melodies in a unique and scorching way.Last month, OpCritical released its debut song, “Not Alone,” calling for Americans to take a stand against the lawlessness of ICE and Border Patrol agents terrorizing people across the United States. “Not Alone” quickly went viral on YouTube with more than 600,000 views and is being played on hundreds of radio stations around the world. More than 50 rave reviews and articles have been published lauding the band for stepping up at the right time to speak truth to power.The “USA” music video, released on YouTube, uses hundreds of American-themed graphics, slogans, and images to depict the pandemonium currently facing the country. These are interspersed with the lyrics of the song, which describe that chaos – “We’re living in a crazy place, don’t like what I see, what a disgrace, black is white, up is down, it’s all in my face….” But that chaotic description is tempered with hopeful calls to “rise up, fight back, wake up, act up, and stand up so we can find our way back.” In this way, the song and the video harken back to powerful protest songs of the past, pointing out injustices while demanding action. The music, meanwhile, hooks today’s audiences with shifts from rock to trap to punk and a cool female voice singing an Arabic melody overlaid with a punk call to action: “Gotta gotta say it, say it right now. Gotta gotta do it, do it right now.” These striking contrasts, combined with different musical genres, are both thought-provoking and inspiring.“American citizens are confused and afraid of all the turmoil they see in their daily lives, but together, they can unite to reclaim their humanity and country,” said OpCritical. “USA is meant to show every American that together there is a better way forward.”In response to the dangers currently facing America, OpCritical plans to release dozens of new songs and videos until the danger is gone.

USA

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