Vernell Varnado 'Poppa Snoop' Honored for Military Advocacy at Annual Hollywood Luxury Gala

Poppa Snoop receives award during the Luxury Gala hosted by Samira’s Network held at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City, during a live broadcast celebration of the 97th Academy Awards®. Poppa Snoop was recognized for his commitment to ending veteran homelessness and raising awareness for Agent Orange exposure during the 97th Academy Awards® weekend.

Vietnam veteran and Veterans 6 Foundation Ambassador recognized for his commitment to lifelong humanitarian leadership during the 97th Academy Awards® weekend.

This honor belongs to every veteran who has served our country.” — Vernell Varnado, widely known as “Poppa Snoop"

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam veteran, actor, and humanitarian Vernell Varnado, widely known as “Poppa Snoop,” was presented with a distinguished military honor during the black-tie Luxury Gala hosted by Samira’s Network. The event, held at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City, took place during a live broadcast celebration of the 97th Academy AwardsAs the Ambassador of the Veterans 6 Foundation, Varnado was recognized for his career-long commitment to veteran advocacy and his humanitarian leadership. The gala drew an exclusive crowd of entertainment industry leaders and philanthropists to celebrate excellence in both cinema and service.While accepting the award, Varnado delivered a poignant speech focused on global unity and the sacrifices of the United States Armed Forces.“This honor belongs to every veteran who has served our country,” Varnado shared while accepting the award.He dedicated the recognition to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces and offered special words of respect for service members currently stationed overseas, including those in Iran. Varnado emphasized that world peace remains his greatest hope, while expressing gratitude and admiration for all who have served.In his role with the Veterans 6 Foundation, Varnado focuses on critical issues including veteran homelessness, Agent Orange exposure, and streamlining access to earned benefits.The Luxury Gala has established itself as a premier destination during Hollywood's biggest night, bridging the gap between the entertainment industry and meaningful advocacy. By honoring figures like Varnado, the event highlights the importance of using high-profile platforms to champion those who have served in uniform.###About Vernell "Poppa Snoop" VarnadoVernell Varnado, widely known as "Poppa Snoop," is a Vietnam veteran, accomplished actor, and dedicated humanitarian. Father to global icon Snoop Dogg, Varnado leverages his unique platform to advocate for military veterans and underserved communities. He currently serves as the Ambassador for the Veterans 6 Foundation, where he leads initiatives focused on veteran homelessness, Agent Orange awareness, and mental health support. A frequent fixture at major Hollywood events, Varnado remains committed to bridging the gap between entertainment and impactful philanthropy.About Veterans 6 FoundationVeterans 6 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of United States military veterans through direct advocacy and resource integration. The foundation focuses on six core pillars of support: combating veteran homelessness, providing mental health resources, securing earned benefits, supporting those affected by Agent Orange, job placement assistance, and community reintegration. By bridging the gap between veterans and the benefits they have earned, Veterans 6 Foundation ensures that no service member is left behind. To learn more visit: veterans6.org

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