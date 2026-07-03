PHILOSOPHIC RENDERINGS, The New Book / Kindle Release Spewed by Indie Author/Filmmaker Bob Bryan Available Now on Amazon

(GV41 Book Front Cover) New Release by Author Bob Bryan: PHILOSOPHIC RENDERINGS (GV41) Book 7 of the COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book / Kindle Series, Available Now on Amazon. (Free Kindle Download, 5 Days Only: 07/04/26 to 07/08/26) https://a.co/d/0eBRidVs

‘PHILOSOPHIC RENDERINGS: Slipping into Darkness’ is the ‘7th Episodic New Release’ of the COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series.

We Cogitate and Presume that our ‘Existential Earth-Centric Logic’ is the Be-All, End-All, in how the ‘Verse’ interpolates and procreates our narrow ‘Reaction-Formation’ version of ‘Reality.’” — Spewed by Author Bob Bryan, an excerpt from PHILOSOPHIC RENDERINGS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The saga continues with ‘ PHILOSOPHIC RENDERINGS ', Spewed by Author Bob Bryan is his latest book release. Bryan self-identifies as a Writer / Multi-Award Winning Indie Filmmaker who uses various mediums to freely express his eccentric thoughts and experiences.The MISADVENTURES Book Series is an Existential and Philosophical exploration of ‘Cognitive Dissonance’ presented here as an evolving personal Hybrid Manifesto / Diary / Memoir Journal blending together unconventional Thoughts, Film Reviews, Reflections, Conversations and Poetic Creative Esoteric Expressions, etc.‘These abstract Renderings’ presents a unique blend of auto-biographical personal reflections, philosophical musings, and creative expressions scattered around the theme of ‘Cognitive Dissonance’ as well as the complexities of irrational human experiences that challenge conventional logic and reasoning.While the Merriam Dictionary definition of 'Cognitive Dissonance' is a "Psychological Conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held simultaneously;" Author Bob Bryan has something else on his mind, defining 'Cognitive Dissonance' as “A duplicitous state of mind, a blurred malaise, a fractured overlay of dull blasé blasé static. The horrible din of relentless gray noize, the spiked buzz you get from a Sugar-High!”“My Eclectic and Unconventional COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES BOOK SERIES is an Evolving work containing Layers upon Layers of Complex Neurotic Repetitive Rambling Considerations all whilst unmasking MY Dark Reveries and Subsequential Inevitable and Embarrassing Consequences.”Bryan emphasizes the absurdity of societal norms and the importance of embracing one’s unique perspective on Reality all the whilst delving into the absurd nature of philosophical reflection and the rejection of conventional logic. His Philosophical Renderings can be described as 'Preposterous' often unmasking dark reveries and irrational thoughts.“Literally, 'A Whisper' struggling to explain a SCREAM!”Bob gleefully advocates for the exploration of thoughts that on the surface defy logic and societal expectations, bravely suggesting that "Sanity is Highly Overrated. I advocate for avoiding it at all costs." His reflections serve as a means to confront, consider and understand the complexities of human existence exploiting the landscape of his own mind as ‘Ground Zero.’“These Humiliating Episodic ‘PHILOSOPHICAL RENDERINGS’ are MY Absurd and Preposterous Free-Range Irrational Epiphanies and ARE NOT subject to Logic, Analytical Reasoning or Acute Systemic Rational Presumptive Comprehensions.”Mr. Bryan has unusual views and opinions regarding our individual and collective Realities and the ‘Constructs’ that shape human perception. He encourages his readers to question their own beliefs and societal norms that dictate their understanding of said ‘Realities.’ He suggests that true enlightenment comes from embracing the complexities and contradictions of our ridiculous Existence.According to the Author, “Reality is Not All that it is ‘propped up to be.” He argues that Reality is a ‘Programmed Construct’ that often limits human understanding and perception. He encourages readers to question their own belief Systems and the rigid societal Norms that under girt and dictate their understanding and experience of Reality. He believes that ‘true Enlightenment’ comes from embracing both the complexities and the rude contradictions of our Extraordinary Lives.Always the generous optimist, Mr. Bryan looks forward to your Insightful and Respectful Feedback and Review! ENJOY!COGNITIVE DISSONANCE MISADVENTURES Book Series:FREE Amazon Kindle Download(s) (Complete E-Book)5 DAYS ONLY: Saturday 07/04/2026 to Wednesday 07/08/2026Book 7 -PHILOSOPHIC RENDERINGS: Slipping Into Darkness (GV41) 400 pagesAmazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/0eBRidVs Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PHILOSOPHIC_RENDERINGS.htm Book 6 -PSYCHE: The Unconscious Scream of Consciousness (GV40) 612 pagesAmazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/9nnfVhr Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PSYCHE.htm Book 5 -PISSANTIAN SOLILOQUIES: The Clandestine Domain of Reveries & Repudiations (GV39) 663 pagesAmazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/5s0nipP Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PISSANTIAN-SOLILOQUIES.htm Book 4 -PLUS ONE: SOCIAL ANXIETY DISORDER - Metacognitive Attributions (GV38) 378 pagesAmazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/5NHoDsB Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PLUS-ONE.htm Book 3 -POISON: A Diary of Haphazard Musings & Irreverent Paranoid Conclusions, [REPEAT OFFENDER] (GV37) 360 pagesAmazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/ifHZeDt Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/POISON.htm Book 2 -PRISON: TORMENTED BY THE REFRAIN, The Premeditated Manipulation of the Conventional Mind (GV34) 378 pagesAmazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/7f6WicL Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PRISON.htm Book 1 -PRISM: A Collection of Random Anecdotal Fragments, -isms, Delusional Thoughts, Confessions, Conversations & ((( Rants ))) (GV33) 616 pagesAmazon Kindle | DOWNLOAD NOW! https://a.co/d/eX0y6Xq Webpage: www.graffitiverite.com/PRISM.htm Amazon Author's Page:

LONELY BROTHA Directed by Filmmaker Bob Bryan (1080i, Running Time 04:21)

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