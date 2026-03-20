SUNTRACKER CRM SET TO LAUNCH SUMMER 2026 AS U.S. COMMUNITY SOLAR MARKET SURPASSES 7 GW

The Suntracker CRM App Logo Community Solar Agent using the SunTracker CRM Mobile App

New platform addresses sales tracking and commission management as community solar demand expands

Community solar is scaling quickly, but operations are still fragmented. SunTracker brings visibility to sales activity, supports field teams, and keeps reporting consistent as organizations grow” — Ryan McManus, President and Founder of PTM Solar

EAST SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New sales platform targets operational challenges in a fast-growing solar subscription industry. SunTracker , a customer relationship management (CRM) and operational platform built for the community solar sector, is scheduled to launch by Summer 2026 as demand grows for software that supports distributed solar sales teams across the United States.The launch comes at a time of rapid expansion in the U.S. community solar market. According to the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), total installed community solar capacity has exceeded 7 gigawatts nationwide, with projections indicating continued multi-state growth driven by policy expansion and increased consumer adoption.As the market scales, many solar organizations face operational challenges tied to managing decentralized sales teams, tracking deal flow across multiple utilities, and maintaining accurate commission reporting for independent contractors.SunTracker has been developed to address these issues by centralizing sales management, reporting, and operational data into a single platform designed for community solar workflows.Community solar programs allow renters and homeowners to subscribe to shared solar farms and receive credits on their utility bills. These programs often rely on large networks of field sales representatives operating across multiple jurisdictions, creating complex administrative and compliance requirements.SunTracker is being positioned as a system to organize these processes.Key features expected at launch include:• Centralized deal tracking for community solar subscription sales• Role-based access for sales reps, team leaders, and administrators• Campaign and product management across multiple markets• Performance dashboards for real-time sales visibility• Automated commission reporting for accounting and payroll teams• Sales rep portals with training and compliance resources• Mobile-friendly access for field sales teamsThe platform is also designed to generate structured commission reports, helping organizations manage non-employee compensation and reduce administrative overhead.“Community solar is scaling quickly, but the operational side has not kept pace,” said Ryan McManus, President and Founder of PTM Solar. “SunTracker is being built from real-world experience to help companies manage sales activity, support their teams, and keep reporting accurate as they grow.”The company plans to provide onboarding support to configure workflows, commission structures, and product offerings based on each organization’s operating model.Industry analysts expect continued expansion in community solar programs across states such as New York, Illinois, Maine, and Minnesota, increasing demand for specialized software solutions that align with utility requirements and subscription-based sales models.SunTracker is expected to become available to community solar organizations across the United States following its Summer 2026 release. Companies interested in early access or demonstrations can visit https://suntrackerapp.com About PTM SolarPTM Solar is a renewable energy sales and marketing organization focused on expanding access to community solar programs across the United States. The company works with solar developers and utilities to connect residential and commercial customers with shared solar projects that provide energy savings without rooftop installation. PTM Solar also develops operational tools and training systems to support distributed solar sales teams.Media ContactHeath GerlockPTM SolarEmail: heath@ptmsolar.comWebsite: www.ptmsolar.com

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