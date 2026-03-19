Montana-Based Sal Heavy Equipment Inc Launches Integrated Equipment Sales, Rentals, and Service Operation

Sal Heavy Equipment Inc launches with an integrated model covering equipment sales, rentals, and full in-house service for contractors and operators.

When equipment goes down on a jobsite, the clock starts immediately” — Bruce Wallace

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sal Heavy Equipment Inc , a newly founded heavy equipment company headquartered in Missoula, Montana, announces the launch of its operations offering an integrated platform of equipment sales, rentals, and professional service support. The company began operations in 2026 with a mission to reduce downtime and simplify equipment management for contractors, operators, and businesses working in construction, infrastructure, and industrial environments.Rather than functioning as a single-service vendor, Sal Heavy Equipment Inc enters the market with a fully integrated model — combining machine sales, short- and long-term rentals, and a complete in-house service department under one roof. The company's inventory includes excavators, wheel loaders, skid steer loaders, backhoes, telehandlers, vibration rollers, and a catalog of over 25,000 verified parts available for fast dispatch.The service division offers repair, installation, maintenance, upgrades and modernization, and inspection and diagnostics — performed both in-shop and on-site. All rental units are inspected and jobsite-ready prior to dispatch, and the company backs its equipment with a 60-day guarantee.The approach is designed specifically to address a common friction point in the industry: contractors and operators who purchase or rent equipment often have to manage separate relationships for parts sourcing, repairs, and ongoing maintenance. Sal Heavy Equipment Inc consolidates those functions into a single point of contact with a team of technicians and logistics staff who support clients beyond the initial transaction."When equipment goes down on a jobsite, the clock starts immediately," said Bruce Wallace, CEO of Sal Heavy Equipment Inc. "We built this company to be the kind of partner that responds fast, delivers what's needed, and stays involved. Sales and rentals are just the starting point — the service and parts support is what keeps operations moving."The company's launch comes as demand for reliable equipment support continues to grow across the construction and infrastructure sectors in the United States. With a dedicated support team available Monday through Friday and an online ordering option, Sal Heavy Equipment Inc is positioned to serve both local operators and clients across the country.Businesses looking to purchase, rent, or service heavy equipment can reach Sal Heavy Equipment Inc at (406) 924-9733, info@salheavyequipment.com, or through the company website at salheavyequipment.com.About Sal Heavy Equipment IncSal Heavy Equipment Inc is a heavy equipment company founded in 2026 and headquartered at 3800 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808. The company offers equipment sales, flexible rentals, and a full range of in-house service solutions including repair, maintenance, installation, upgrades, and diagnostics. Sal Heavy Equipment Inc serves contractors, operators, and businesses in construction, infrastructure, and industrial sectors nationwide.

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