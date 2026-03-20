Rising seafood consumption supporting the Frozen Shrimp Market 2026

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Shrimp Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Shrimp Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The frozen shrimp market is dominated by a mix of large integrated seafood processing companies and specialized aquaculture producers with strong global distribution networks. Companies are focusing on advanced cold chain logistics, value-added product offerings, sustainable aquaculture practices, and stringent quality control systems to strengthen market presence and meet international food safety standards. Emphasis on traceability certifications, responsible sourcing, compliance with export regulations, and adoption of digital supply chain management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational efficiency, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving global seafood industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Frozen Shrimp Market?

• According to our research, Thai Union Group PCL led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The seafood products division of the company, which is directly involved in the frozen shrimp market, provides a wide range of value-added shrimp products, including raw, cooked, peeled, deveined, and ready-to-eat frozen shrimp offerings that support retail, foodservice, and private-label segments across key international markets, backed by integrated sourcing, processing, and cold chain distribution capabilities.

Who Are The Major Players In The Frozen Shrimp Market?

Major companies operating in the frozen shrimp market are Thai Union Group PCL, High Liner Foods Inc., Minh Phu Seafood Corporation, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Avanti Feeds Limited, Clearwater Seafoods, Ocean Choice International (OCI), Royal Greenland A/S, Surapon Foods Plc., Apex Frozen Foods Limited, Pacific Seafood, Aqua Star, Omarsa S.A., Devi Seafoods Ltd., The Waterbase Limited, Nordic Seafood A/S, Blue Star Seafood Co. Ltd., Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd., Torry Harris Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Frozen Shrimp Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate operational and trade-related entry barriers, driven by stringent food safety regulations, international export compliance requirements, cold chain infrastructure investments, quality certification standards, and the need for reliable sourcing and processing capabilities in the global seafood supply chain. Leading players such as Thai Union Group PCL, High Liner Foods Inc., Minh Phu Seafood Corporation, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Avanti Feeds Limited, Clearwater Seafoods, Ocean Choice International (OCI), Royal Greenland A/S, Surapon Foods Plc., hold notable market shares through vertically integrated aquaculture operations, diversified product portfolios, established international retail and foodservice partnerships, strong export networks, and continuous investments in sustainable sourcing and value-added shrimp processing technologies. As demand for convenient, high-protein seafood products and sustainably sourced shrimp grows, strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, and geographic diversification are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Thai Union Group PCL (2%)

o High Liner Foods Inc. (2%)

o Minh Phu Seafood Corporation (2%)

o Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (2%)

o Austevoll Seafood ASA (1%)

o Avanti Feeds Limited (1%)

o Clearwater Seafoods (1%)

o Ocean Choice International (OCI) (1%)

o Royal Greenland A/S (1%)

o Surapon Foods Plc. (0.5%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Frozen Shrimp Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the frozen shrimp market include Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Minh Phu Seafood Corporation Joint Stock Company, Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, Clearwater Seafoods Corporation, Trident Seafoods Corporation, Grupo Nueva Pescanova S.A., Sanford Limited, Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd., Austevoll Seafood ASA, Grupo Calvo S.A., Parlevliet & Van der Plas B.V., Cargill Incorporated, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Frozen Shrimp Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the frozen shrimp market include Sysco Corporation, US Foods Holding Corp., Bid Corporation Limited, Gordon Food Service, Reinhart Foodservice LLC, Performance Food Group Company, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Itochu Corporation, Noble Group Limited, Seaboard Corporation, Brake Bros Limited, Bidvest Foodservice, JF Hillebrand, Keelings Wholesale, Davigel.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Frozen Shrimp Market?

• Major end users in the frozen shrimp market include Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Carrefour S.A., Tesco PLC, Ahold Delhaize N.V., The Kroger Co., Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG, Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, Target Corporation, Whole Foods Market, Marks & Spencer Group plc, Auchan Retail International S.A., Waitrose & Partners (John Lewis Partnership), BigBasket, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Spencer’s Retail Ltd., 7-Eleven, Circle K, E-mart Inc., Woolworths Group Limited, METRO AG, Bumble Bee Foods LLC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Innovative value-added frozen seafood products are transforming the frozen shrimp market by enhancing product differentiation, improving convenience, and catering to evolving consumer preferences for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meal solutions.

• Example: In May 2024, Sanquan Food Co. Ltd. and Synear, introduced frozen shrimp dumplings positioned as nutritious meal options for children.

• Their convenient, ready-to-prepare format, focus on balanced nutrition, and appeal to family-oriented consumption trends enhance market competitiveness, support premiumization strategies, and address the growing demand for healthy, quick meal solutions in the post-pandemic food landscape.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Innovation In Responsibly Sourced Frozen Shrimp Products To Strengthen Sustainability, And Global Market Access

• Flavor Innovation To Enhance Product Differentiation, And Premium Positioning In Frozen Sauced Shrimp

• Developing Bold And Regional Ready-To-Cook Shrimp Variants To Capture Evolving Taste Preferences And Convenience Demand

• Expanding Diverse And Convenient Frozen Shrimp Meal Portfolios To Drive Household Penetration, Brand Loyalty, And Category Growth

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