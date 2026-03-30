Change Toronto

ACMP® Announces Change Toronto 2026: Exploring the Future of Leadership in an AI-Driven World

Change Toronto will focus on equipping practitioners with the capabilities and perspective needed to lead in this moment and I look forward to welcoming attendees to my hometown.” — Rich Batchelor, MCMP - ACMP Board President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) today announced that registration is open for Change Toronto 2026, taking place September 28–30 in Toronto, Canada. This global event will bring together change professionals from around the world to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping organizations — and what it means for the future of leadership and the practice of change management.Centered on the theme “AI & Change: Something Big is Happening — Elevating Leadership, Advancing Practice,” Change Toronto 2026 will focus on how practitioners can strengthen their influence, guide enterprise transformation, and navigate increasing complexity. As organizations face rapid technological disruption, the need for alignment, adoption, and sustained execution has never been greater — placing change professionals at the center of organizational success.“Artificial intelligence is accelerating transformation across every industry, and with that comes a significant opportunity for change professionals to elevate their role,” said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. “Change Toronto will bring together global perspectives and practical insights to help practitioners strengthen their leadership and drive meaningful outcomes within their organizations.”“AI is not just changing how organizations operate — it is redefining what effective leadership looks like,” said Rich Batchelor, MCMP™, ACMP Board President. “Change professionals are uniquely positioned to help organizations translate innovation into adoption and strategy into sustained results. Change Toronto will focus on equipping practitioners with the capabilities and perspective needed to lead in this moment and I look forward to welcoming attendees to my hometown.”The event will feature expert-led sessions, interactive discussions, and peer exchange designed to advance advisory capability, systems thinking, ethical integration of AI, and human-centered leadership. Attendees will gain actionable tools and strategies to enhance their impact and help organizations translate strategy into sustained results.In addition to its educational programming, Change Toronto 2026 will offer valuable networking opportunities, connecting professionals across industries, regions, and experience levels to foster collaboration and shared learning within ACMP’s global community.Change Toronto 2026 will take place September 28–30, at the Toronto Hilton, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Registration is now open. To learn more, visit acmpglobal.org ###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

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