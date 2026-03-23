International Feng Shui Day Founder Liza Evans Announces Free Global Feng Shui Education for Women & Girls Worldwide

iza Evans, Founder, International Feng Shui Day IFSD logo - mountains and water

The Global Awareness Day Founded in 1999 and Observed Every April 8th Launches as a Non-Profit to Advance Feng Shui Education for Women and Girls Worldwide

Feng Shui has been around for 5000 years. Major corporations use it. My goal is to demystify it completely. Once you understand how your environment affects you, you have the power to change it.” — Liza Evans, Founder, International Feng Shui Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people have no idea how much their environment is affecting them. The home they feel stuck in. The office where nothing seems to flow. The bedroom that never quite feels restful. They redecorate. They declutter. They move things around. And still something feels off. Feng Shui has known why for 5000 years. Major corporations use it. Architects design with it. Celebrities and world leaders have long understood its power. And yet for most people it remains either unknown, misunderstood, or out of reach.Liza Evans wants to change that. Bringing Feng Shui to EveryoneEvans is an international Feng Shui consultant with over 25 years of private practice. Trained in Hong Kong and Malaysia under three of the world's most respected masters, Lillian Too, Raymond Lo, and Master Yap Chen Hai, she has spent her career applying Feng Shui at the highest levels: financial institutions, property companies, media organisations, and private clients including celebrities and former UK Prime Ministers.She is also CEO of Mount Street Design + Build, an award-winning remodelling, refurbishment, and interior design studio based in San Francisco and working worldwide, where Feng Shui is integrated into every project from day one. Now, for the first time, she is bringing everything she knows to everyone. Free. Every April 8th.The Day She Founded in 1999Evans founded International Feng Shui Day , also known as Feng Shui Awareness Day, in England in 1999. Her aim was simple: give people a moment, once a year, to stop and ask whether the spaces they live and work in are truly supporting them. From the beginning she invited Feng Shui practitioners worldwide to join her, building a community around a single idea: one day, every year, where the whole profession came together to bring this knowledge to as many people as possible.Over time she moved the day to April 8th. Spring is when people naturally want to change things, she explains. They open windows, clear out cupboards, look at their homes with fresh eyes and feel that something needs to shift. That instinct is pure Feng Shui. April 8th is when people are already ready to act.Twenty-six years later the day is recognised on international calendars worldwide. This year, for the first time, it has a permanent home, a community, and a mission.The Mission: Mainstream Feng ShuiEvans describes her ambition in straightforward terms. Marie Kondo mainstreamed tidying up. She wants to mainstream Feng Shui.Feng Shui has been around for 5000 years. Major companies use it. Architects and designers build with it. There is clearly something in it. My goal is to demystify it completely, she says. Once people understand how their environment affects them, they have the power to change it. And the changes do not have to be complicated. Small shifts can make a real difference.The mission is focused specifically on women and girls. Women tend to be more connected to their homes and more in tune with the energy of a space, Evans explains. They already sense when something is off. Feng Shui gives them the language to understand it and the tools to do something about it.April 8th 2026: The One Room ResetThis year on April 8th, Evans is releasing The One Room Reset, a free practical Feng Shui guide showing women exactly where to start based on what they most want to change in their lives. Wealth. Love. Career. Health.One room. One reset. Free for every woman who follows @internationalfengshuiday on Instagram."I want every woman and girl on the planet to know that her environment is either working for her or working against her. And that she has the power to change it. That is what International Feng Shui Day is for." Liza Evans, Founder, International Feng Shui DayAbout International Feng Shui DayInternational Feng Shui Day, also known as Feng Shui Awareness Day, was founded in England in 1999 by Liza Evans and is observed annually on April 8th. It is a non-profit initiative dedicated to advancing Feng Shui education for women and girls worldwide. Charitable registration is in progress in the US and UK. internationalfengshuiday.comAbout Liza EvansInternational Feng Shui consultant with over 25 years of practice. Trained under Lillian Too, Raymond Lo, and Master Yap Chen Hai in Hong Kong and Malaysia. Founder of International Feng Shui Day (1999). CEO of Mount Street Design + Build, based in San Francisco and working worldwide. Winner of the SF Gate Best of Bay Area 2025 award for Best Home Contractor.Media ContactLiza Evans | liza@lizaevans.com | internationalfengshuiday.com | @internationalfengshuiday

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