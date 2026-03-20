Black Mass Recycling Market 2026 strengthening circular economy initiatives

The Business Research Company’s Black Mass Recycling Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Black Mass Recycling Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The black mass recycling market is dominated by a mix of global battery recycling companies and specialized critical mineral recovery technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical processing systems, automated material separation technologies, high-purity metal extraction capabilities, and integrated closed-loop recycling solutions to strengthen market presence and ensure regulatory compliance. Emphasis on sustainable resource recovery, reduction of environmental impact, supply chain security for critical minerals, and strategic partnerships with battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving electric vehicle and energy storage ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Black Mass Recycling Market?

• According to our research, Umicore SA led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s battery recycling and precious metals refining division, which is directly involved in the black mass recycling market, provides advanced hydrometallurgical processing technologies, critical metal recovery solutions including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, and integrated closed-loop recycling services that support electric vehicle battery recycling, energy storage systems, and sustainable supply chain initiatives.

Who Are The Major Players In The Black Mass Recycling Market?

Major companies operating in the black mass recycling market are Umicore SA, Redwood Materials, Inc., Fortum Oyj, BASF SE, Ecobat Technologies Ltd., American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd., Cirba Solutions LLC, Ascend Elements, Inc., Tenova S.p.A., Sims Lifecycle Services, Veolia Environnement S.A., Lohum Cleantech Private Limited, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., SungEel HiTech Co., Ltd., Electra Battery Materials Corporation, Green Li-ion Pte Ltd., Duesenfeld GmbH, ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, Rubamin Limited, Stena Recycling AB, Tata Chemicals Limited, Exigo Recycling Pvt. Ltd., Altilium Ltd., EcoGraf Limited, Aqua Metals, Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Black Mass Recycling Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 17% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent environmental compliance requirements, high capital investment for advanced recycling facilities, complex metallurgical processing capabilities, evolving battery waste management regulations, and the need for efficient recovery of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Leading players such as Umicore SA, Redwood Materials, Inc., Fortum Oyj, BASF SE, Ecobat Technologies Ltd., American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd., Cirba Solutions LLC, Ascend Elements, Inc., and Tenova S.p.A., hold notable market shares through advanced recycling technologies, vertically integrated operations, long-term supply agreements with battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs, global processing facilities, and continuous investments in expanding metal recovery capacity. As demand for sustainable battery recycling, circular economy initiatives, and domestic sourcing of critical minerals grows, strategic partnerships, technology innovation, and capacity expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Umicore SA (4%)

o Redwood Materials, Inc. (3%)

o Fortum Oyj (2%)

o BASF SE (2%)

o Ecobat Technologies Ltd. (2%)

o American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (1%)

o Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (1%)

o Cirba Solutions LLC (1%)

o Ascend Elements, Inc. (1%)

o Tenova S.p.A. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Black Mass Recycling Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the black mass recycling market include Umicore SA, Glencore plc, BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, SQM S.A., Livent Corporation, Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd., Tianqi Lithium Corporation, Eramet SA, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Nornickel (MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC), Vale S.A., Jiangxi Copper Corporation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Anglo American plc, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Limited, Sherritt International Corporation, Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Limited, Mineral Resources Limited, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co. Ltd., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., IGO Limited.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Black Mass Recycling Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the black mass recycling market include Trafigura Group Pte Ltd., IXM S.A. (CMOC Group), Noble Group Holdings Limited, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Sojitz Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Hanwa Co. Ltd., Thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH, Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, American Metals & Chemicals Inc., MRI Trading AG, Concord Resources Limited, Transamine Trading S.A., Ocean Partners Holdings Ltd., Gerald Group, Traxys Group, Tennant Metals Pty Ltd., ED&F Man Metals Ltd., SCM Metal Products Inc., ELG Haniel GmbH, Chiho Environmental Group Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Black Mass Recycling Market?

• Major end users in the black mass recycling market include Tesla Inc., BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), LG Energy Solution Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd., SK On Co. Ltd., General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Stellantis N.V., Hyundai Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Rivian Automotive Inc., NIO Inc., XPeng Inc., Lucid Group Inc., Tata Motors Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Renault Group, Volvo Cars AB, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Hydrometallurgical black mass processing systems are transforming the black mass recycling market by enhancing metal recovery efficiency, improving selectivity for critical minerals, and reducing the environmental footprint of lithium-ion battery recycling operations.

• Example: In May 2023, Metso Corporation launched a sustainable hydrometallurgical black mass processing system.

• The modular solution leverages advanced solvent extraction technology, high-performance reactors, pressure filtration systems, and proprietary process equipment to enable efficient, customizable recycling tailored to varying feedstocks and output requirements, while supporting phased scalability for large-scale commercial deployment.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Commercial-Scale Black Mass Recycling For Higher Recovery Efficiency And Mineral Output

• Expanding Localized Black Mass Processing Hubs For Regional Supply Chain Security

• Leveraging Eco-Innovation In Recycling For Improved Sustainability And Resource Utilization

• Enhancing Commercial-Scale Processing For High-Purity Lithium And Cobalt Production

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